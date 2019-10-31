International Development News
Development News Edition

Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:10 IST
Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Miral, Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, announced that CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, its new sports and leisure attraction, is close to completion and will be open on 29 November 2019. The $100 million (Dh 367 million) project will feature the world's tallest indoor climbing wall and widest skydiving flight chamber, further attracting visitors to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is designed to present unique sporting challenges to active lifestyle enthusiasts from around the world. Appealing to expert climbers, skydivers and novices alike, the sporting facility will feature four walls of varying difficulty, including the world's highest indoor climbing wall at 140 ft, and the world's widest skydiving chamber, allowing professional guests to mimic a skydiving experience spanning over 32 ft.

Commenting on the upcoming opening, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a thrilling new addition to the existing attractions on Yas Island, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this world-class sporting experience. As one of the most highly-anticipated new attractions in Abu Dhabi, it is set to become the ultimate hub for adventure in the region, offering something completely unique, challenging and unforgettable for all ability levels."

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi's striking architecture has been inspired by the UAE's rugged, mountainous landscape – an environment that enthuses skydivers and rock climbers from around the world. With its geometric exterior resembling a crystal-like structure, the venue has already become a Yas Island landmark, significantly adding to the integrated leisure, lifestyle and entertainment experiences available to visitors.

"With CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, we will further enhance Yas Island's position as a globally-recognized destination providing a rich and diverse range of attractions for families, travelers, residents, and sports enthusiasts from across the world," added HE Al Mubarak.

The new attraction features a range of food and beverage outlets as well as providing a space to host parties and social events. An easily accessible and air-conditioned passageway links CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi to the nearby Yas Mall and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi enabling seamless connection and convenience. The new attraction complements Yas Island's other unrivaled offerings, with close proximity to Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and all the other attractions and experiences on the island.

For more information about CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, please visit https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...

Basketball-Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand on Wednesday, the NBA team announced, marking the latest setback for the franchise. The two-times NBA Most Valuable Player was injured when he landed heavily while drivin...

Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre files FIR over death threats by Twitter user to her, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Senas Sheetal Mhatre on Wednesday filed an FIR with the MHB police here alleging death threat to her and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi by one Ashish Dwivedi on Twitter. Police have registered a case under section 506 2 of the Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019