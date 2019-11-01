First in Mumbai, Exhibition of Exquisite Handmade Carpets by Carpet Export Promotion Council to be Held on 7th to 10th November 2019 at Nehru Centre, Worli

MUMBAI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) - apex body of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India - for the first time is organising Exhibition and Sale of Indian Handmade Carpets at discounted prices at Nehru Centre, Worliin Mumbai on 7th to 10th November 2019 daily from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

A four-day long Carpets Expo will have a variety in regions representing their art and craft in carpet weaving like Bhadohi - Mirzapur - Agra - Panipat - Jaipur - Kashmir and other regions like Gwalior, Kerala and West Bengal.

During the show, the product will be displayed, which are made of natural fibres of Natural Silk, Bamboo Silk, Wool, Jute, Hemp and Coir. The types of carpets on display will include Hand knottedSilk carpet, Woollen Carpets, Persian and Modern Carpet, Handmade Woollen/Cotton Durries and other natural fibre carpets.

While stating the objective behind holding a first-ever Expo in Mumbai, Mr.Siddh NathSingh - Chairman of CEPC, said, "We are pleased to organise Indian Carpets Expo for the first time in Mumbai - Financial Capital of the country. The exhibition is under the aegis of Government of India with an aim to promote the cultural heritage and weaving skills of artisans crafting the carpets and other floor coverings amongst the Mumbaikers, local and visiting overseas buyers. It is an ideal platform for International Carpet Buyers, Buying Houses, Buying agents, Architects and Indian Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters to meet, strike business deals and establish long term business relationship. With our debut in Mumbai city, we are sure the people in Mumbai with the good taste in their lifestyle will fall in love with the skilled work of Indian artisans on display thereby helping in revival of the carpet culture in residences and commercial premises in Mumbai."

Siddh Nath Singh - Chairman, also drew an attention to the fact that, "Presently majority of the people wanting buy good quality carpets, buy imported Carpets which are unhygienic, junk, having pungent smell which leads to asthma and bacterial diseases because of manmade fibre. Through such exhibitions, we wish to build an awareness and educate the people that the best and world-class quality carpets are now easily available in our country, that too at a very reasonable and discounted rates and further saving of huge amount on air freight payable to bring them into our country."

Chairman Singh further added, "In modern times Exquisite Indian Handmade Carpets are no longer only parts of luxurious lifestyle but also reflect timeless amalgamation of nature, culture and art from the world over. Indian Carpets are well-known for their magnificent designs, intricate patterns, vivid colours and matchless craftsmanship. No wonder, India has emerged as the largest exporter of handmade carpets in the world, reflecting their immense popularity and acceptability."

Sanjay Kumar - Executive Director of CEPC - informed that: "Government is dedicated for promotion of Indian handmade Carpet which has unique identity worldwide and assured all kind assistance for achieving the target of 50% share of world market. We are in process of diversifying the world market and exploring the new market of LAC, CIS and OCEANIA region."

Besides Business and Trade community, the Exhibition will also be open for General Public with Free Entry.

About CEPC:

Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) an apex body of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India setup in 1982 to promote export of all types of Handmade / Handmade knotted Carpets, Rugs, Durries, Floor Coverings & other allied Products from India and since then, has been the voice of Indian carpets business community. CEPC has over 2800 manufactures and member Exporters across the country. One of the fascinating aspects of CEPC is the overwhelming variety of handmade carpet products it deals with. CEPC plays a dual role as it not only promotes the Export of Indian Handmade Carpets (which is its primary function) but also facilitates production and procurement of high quality hand-woven carpets here through providing the training to farmers and women artisans in villages. This has made Indian handmade carpet industry the largest community in the world with over 20 lakh weavers and their families involved in this unique cottage type occupation.

