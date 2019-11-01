International Development News
Development News Edition

First in Mumbai, Exhibition of Exquisite Handmade Carpets by Carpet Export Promotion Council to be Held on 7th to 10th November 2019 at Nehru Centre, Worli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:27 IST
First in Mumbai, Exhibition of Exquisite Handmade Carpets by Carpet Export Promotion Council to be Held on 7th to 10th November 2019 at Nehru Centre, Worli

MUMBAI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) - apex body of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India - for the first time is organising Exhibition and Sale of Indian Handmade Carpets at discounted prices at Nehru Centre, Worliin Mumbai on 7th to 10th November 2019 daily from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

A four-day long Carpets Expo will have a variety in regions representing their art and craft in carpet weaving like Bhadohi - Mirzapur - Agra - Panipat - Jaipur - Kashmir and other regions like Gwalior, Kerala and West Bengal.

During the show, the product will be displayed, which are made of natural fibres of Natural Silk, Bamboo Silk, Wool, Jute, Hemp and Coir. The types of carpets on display will include Hand knottedSilk carpet, Woollen Carpets, Persian and Modern Carpet, Handmade Woollen/Cotton Durries and other natural fibre carpets.

While stating the objective behind holding a first-ever Expo in Mumbai, Mr.Siddh NathSingh - Chairman of CEPC, said, "We are pleased to organise Indian Carpets Expo for the first time in Mumbai - Financial Capital of the country. The exhibition is under the aegis of Government of India with an aim to promote the cultural heritage and weaving skills of artisans crafting the carpets and other floor coverings amongst the Mumbaikers, local and visiting overseas buyers. It is an ideal platform for International Carpet Buyers, Buying Houses, Buying agents, Architects and Indian Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters to meet, strike business deals and establish long term business relationship. With our debut in Mumbai city, we are sure the people in Mumbai with the good taste in their lifestyle will fall in love with the skilled work of Indian artisans on display thereby helping in revival of the carpet culture in residences and commercial premises in Mumbai."

Siddh Nath Singh - Chairman, also drew an attention to the fact that, "Presently majority of the people wanting buy good quality carpets, buy imported Carpets which are unhygienic, junk, having pungent smell which leads to asthma and bacterial diseases because of manmade fibre. Through such exhibitions, we wish to build an awareness and educate the people that the best and world-class quality carpets are now easily available in our country, that too at a very reasonable and discounted rates and further saving of huge amount on air freight payable to bring them into our country."

Chairman Singh further added, "In modern times Exquisite Indian Handmade Carpets are no longer only parts of luxurious lifestyle but also reflect timeless amalgamation of nature, culture and art from the world over. Indian Carpets are well-known for their magnificent designs, intricate patterns, vivid colours and matchless craftsmanship. No wonder, India has emerged as the largest exporter of handmade carpets in the world, reflecting their immense popularity and acceptability."

Sanjay Kumar - Executive Director of CEPC - informed that: "Government is dedicated for promotion of Indian handmade Carpet which has unique identity worldwide and assured all kind assistance for achieving the target of 50% share of world market. We are in process of diversifying the world market and exploring the new market of LAC, CIS and OCEANIA region."

Besides Business and Trade community, the Exhibition will also be open for General Public with Free Entry.

About CEPC:

Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) an apex body of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India setup in 1982 to promote export of all types of Handmade / Handmade knotted Carpets, Rugs, Durries, Floor Coverings & other allied Products from India and since then, has been the voice of Indian carpets business community. CEPC has over 2800 manufactures and member Exporters across the country. One of the fascinating aspects of CEPC is the overwhelming variety of handmade carpet products it deals with. CEPC plays a dual role as it not only promotes the Export of Indian Handmade Carpets (which is its primary function) but also facilitates production and procurement of high quality hand-woven carpets here through providing the training to farmers and women artisans in villages. This has made Indian handmade carpet industry the largest community in the world with over 20 lakh weavers and their families involved in this unique cottage type occupation.

To know more about Carpet Export Promotion Council visit www.cepc.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021467/CEPC_Handmade_Carpet.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Voting for Nigel Farage will not get Brexit done - Conservative Party

Britains ruling Conservatives warned on Friday that voting for the rival Brexit Party could prevent Britain from leaving the EU and could put left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into power at an upcoming election. A vote for Brexit ...

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during celebratory firing

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing. A cousin of the deceased has been arrested in this connection, police said.SSP Ajay Sahni told ANI, The deceased, Sunil...

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.Brexit has been delayed for a...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019