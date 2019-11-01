International Development News
Seneca Biopharma and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Announce Development Plan for Potential Joint Pipeline at 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Science Leadership Summit

 Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a China-based company focused on monoclonal antibody therapeutics, jointly announce development plans for a joint pipeline of products for the treatment of immunological diseases, at the 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Science Leadership Summit. The presentation can be found at this link.

"This pipeline of product candidates has the potential to make a positive and lasting impact on patient outcomes in a variety of immunological and autoimmune diseases," said David Recker, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Seneca Biopharma, Inc, adding "the anticipated lead product SCA005 / QX005N holds particular promise for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis."

QYuns' assets, include QX005N, targeting IL-4Rα, QX002N, targeting IL-17A, QX004N targeting IL-23A, and QX006N targeting IFNRα. The companies anticipate jointly developing these assets worldwide and collaborating on future pipeline expansion. Upon entering into the license, Seneca's lead asset will be SNC005 (QX005N) that targets IL-4Rα for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis.

Yiliang Wu, the Chief Operating Officer of QYuns noted "our platform has already produced six novel drug candidates that are at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical studies. This partnership will allow us to leverage the experience of Seneca's world class management team to accelerate the global commercialization of these promising therapies."

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCNA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Seneca is in the process of finding and acquiring new assets, promising science and technologies that will provide meaningful therapies for patients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Seneca Biopharma's periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Josh Barer
Hibiscus BioVentures
josh@hibiscusbio.com

