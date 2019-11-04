Vernost, a Digital Infrastructure Solutions Provider for Businesses, Launched its Unique Hotel Mapping Platform Under its VeTravel Segment, for Travel and Hospitality

VeTravel, a travel and hospitality vertical of Vernost, a digital infrastructure service provider for businesses, recently announced the launch of its special hotel mapping platform, 'S.2 - Simply. Sorted'. Designed to offer integrated, simplified, accelerated, and well researched inventory of hotels, the platform aims to bring a technology empowered transformation in the sector.

Fuelled by the wave of smart technology like AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics, the hospitality and tourism service providers are increasingly seeking simple and smart digital transformation. VeTravel, a leading technology solution provider for the tourism and hospitality businesses, is a part of Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, and has been working closely with leading industry players to design, implement, and manage technology empowered business solutions that meet the needs of the service industry.

In the 5 years since its inception, VeTravel has been addressing unique challenges, applying best technology innovations. Leveraging the global expertise of Vernost, VeTravel, designed the innovative S.2 platform that will provide smart technology solutions for the tourism and hospitality industry. Some of its features include:

Integrated content from over 70 plus suppliers

Reliable and accurate AI enabled mapping across hotel suppliers

Hotel ID's mapped and standardised across 70 plus suppliers

Distinctive Static hotel content and images

Reduce business loss frombad hotel mapping

Accelerate response time of milliseconds for booking, through API interface

Targeted towards TMC's, OTA's,Channel managers, hotel chains and integrated Travel Service providers, S.2, along with other solutions from VeTravel, have already been widely used by leading US and Middle East-based hotels and travel booking companies.

Speaking about the significance of the platform, Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, CEO, Vernost, said, "We at VeTravel by Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, aim at transforming the Travel Technology Commerce Platform, by integrating the new age technology solutions, focused on Enterprises. With clear focus on growth and simplicity, we are looking at bringing in Scalability and Security by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), and offering this on a single platform, which can take care of all the business needs, across segments, for travel and hospitality businesses."

With the S.2 platform, Vernost aims at addressing the business demands through technology innovations that drive ROI while providing effective and relevant solutions to the travel and hospitality business ecosystem.

About VeTravel:

VeTravel provides business solutions to Travel portals, Online Travel Agencies, Travel Agencies, B2C and B2B Customers, Corporate, Tour operators, Travel Suppliers, Technology companies, Travel Accounting and Business Analytics, allowing them to leverage their business with Information Technology.

About Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions:

Chauffeuring businesses along the journey of digitization is Mumbai-headquartered Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, a digital technology company, with its comprehensive suite of products and services developed with its unique customer centric approach, domain expertise, and industry-rich experience. Over the past 15+ years, they have successfully created disruptive apps & delivered solutions to 100+ large scale enterprises. With a strong background and experience in the IT Solutions domain, Vernost is a frontrunner of innovative, New Age Technology Stack Development & Solutions and works closely in India, Far East & EMEA geographies, with large renowned companies, small scale businesses, and Large Government organizations. Some of Vernost's key offerings include to its large base of customers, include services like Digital Customer Lifecycle Management that includes Acquisition, Engagement & Retention; Digital Payments &FinTech Solutions and Digital Business & Commerce Platforms for Retail, Marketplaces, BFSI, Trade, Travel & Digital Distribution. They also provide customized bespoke Tech development & enablement Services for Blockchain, Mobile Apps, AI/ML modeling, Data Analytics & Cloud.

Contact:

Ms. Rehana Dhamani

rehana.dhamani@vernost.in

+91-9833444334