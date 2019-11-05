International Development News
Development News Edition

OYO Hotels & Homes to File Counter FIR on Bengaluru Hotel Owner for Using Improper Legal Means to Sensationalize a Civil Dispute and Get Attention

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:50 IST
OYO Hotels & Homes to File Counter FIR on Bengaluru Hotel Owner for Using Improper Legal Means to Sensationalize a Civil Dispute and Get Attention

OYO further condemns said Bengaluru owner’s insistence to discriminate & not welcome Guests against the Law

Gurugram, Haryana, India: Business Wire India

OYO Hotels & Homes has always maintained the highest level of integrity, transparency and commitment to its asset owners. OYO follows and operates according to the law of the land, keeping in mind the best interests of its asset owners, customers and employees.

This matter is currently sub judice, and the company is not at the liberty to comment on any particulars. OYO has always maintained a professional front with asset owners and strongly refutes claims made in the complaint that has been wrongfully filed against the Founder and six office-bearers. Also, these are based on false allegations and exaggeration on a regular commercial dispute.

OYO's legal team and lawyers will be taking strong legal action as these claims which are defamatory to the brand. OYO Hotels & Homes will initiate appropriate criminal proceedings against the Bengaluru owner who has sensationalising a civil dispute to attract attention. Upon studying a similar matter where an FIR was wrongfully filed in September, the honourable Karnataka High Court recently stayed the adverse actions via an injunction in Bengaluru. Therefore, the company has strong reasons to repose its faith in the justice system.

Taking into account that business functions have to continue, it is business as usual for OYO. Also, OYO accepts that it will routinely receive such cases where individuals with vested interests will try to sensationalise matters. Hence, the company will remained focused on continuing to be the fastest-growing company in India; it has created millions of jobs since inception with crores of CapEx investment as well. OYO is committed to delivering quality services to guests and travellers, and making an impact on future business experiences to over 3.2 billion middle-income guests around the world.

OYO Hotels & Homes currently has 18,000+ hotels with over 270,000 rooms across 500+ cities in India. On an average, over 75% of hotel owners associated with OYO have seen an increase of about 3X+ in occupancy, a 2.5X jump in RevPar and a significant jump in profit. Partnering with OYO significantly improves the quality of the standalone hotel and improves occupancy from 25% to 75% on an average within just 3 months, increasing the yield on underutilized assets. With close to 18,000 asset owners in India, OYO believes its asset owner community is a rich source of advice and suggestions which helps us get better every day. Whenever there is any contractual or commercial issue, OYO addresses the same one-on-one. OYO’s annual retention is as high as 99.5% across the chain in India & South Asia.

In April 2019, OYO announced the launch of its OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) for its 18,000+ strong hotel owners’ community in India to reiterate its commitment and start an industry-first series of year-long initiatives to help them reach their business goals. With the Partner Privilege Program, OYO offers exclusive benefits and opportunities to the company’s top-performing hotel owners in India which can be availed across three categories of business, including growth and personal benefits. All these facilities under OPEN are also available to hotel owners who are a part of OYO’s chain of hotels pan India.

About OYO Hotels and Homes

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the world’s second-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising of more than 35,000 hotels and 125,000 vacation homes, and over 1.2 million rooms. Additionally, OYO along with Vacation Homes categories managed by the company under OYO Homes, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter along with Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands can be found in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan. The company also has a play in the housing rental business and co-working business in select countries.

For more information, log onto https://www.oyorooms.com/

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has freedom to amend its CGHS scheme, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the modified Central Government Health Services CGHS scheme, saying it is for the Centre to decide how to give health benefits and supply medicines to its serving and retired employ...

UPDATE 2-OPEC chief says oil market may have upside potential in 2020

The oil market outlook for next year may have upside potential, the secretary-general of producer group OPEC said on Tuesday, appearing to downplay any need to cut output more deeply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries an...

India to see 10% salary increase in 2020: Report

As the economy continues to falter, salaries in India are projected to rise by 10 percent in 2020, says a report. In 2019, the effective wage increase was 9.9 percent which is projected to touch 10 percent next year. While salary increases ...

Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha issues fresh appeal, urges policemen to end stir and resume duty.

Special CP Crime Satish Golcha issues fresh appeal, urges policemen to end stir and resume duty....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019