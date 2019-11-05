'Max Life Innovation Labs', Max Life's InsurTech Accelerator Programme Garners over 70 Start-up applications, strengthens ecosystem partnerships with leading industry mavens

New Delhi [India] Nov 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Following the successful launch of its unique 'InsurTech' accelerator programme 'Max Life Innovation Labs', Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company') is now expanding the programme scope to include distinct business challenges and bringing on board strategic ecosystem partners to provide mentoring and business support to startups. Building upon keen response from over 70 innovative startu-ps across and beyond the country, Max Life Innovations Labs is now expanding the scope of focus areas to include new challenges including speech recognition, document parsing, alternate to conventional medical tests and integrated financial view for customer.

These are aside the earlier identified areas of intelligent data acquisition and processing generated from online/offline sources, customer engagement in health and wellness, customer engagement in personal finance and retirement planning, smart underwriting, intelligent agent/seller hiring, financial management and more. With a vision to maximise innovation, business teams at Max Life have identified additional use cases that will allow the participants to build scalable solutions by leveraging new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, block chain, internet of things, big data to facilitate greater novelty in the insurance sector. Under this programme, Max Life is inviting disruptive start-ups and out of the box thinkers to partner with them in creating futuristic tech-based solutions for Max Life in a rapidly advancing life insurance industry. The selected start-ups will also get access to ecosystem partners in the program such as Start-up India, AWS, Blume Ventures, Revstart, Venture Garage etc. The program partners will be integrated with the start-up ecosystem and will bring immense value to selected start-ups. Program partners will also endeavour to support in mentoring selected start-ups with refining their business model, technology guidance, cloud credits, improving business pitch, early stage investment amongst others.

"We are excited to widen our call for collaboration to a larger base and look forward to receiving more participation from this promising start-up community, who we believe has the potential to build solutions that result in transformation of the country's life insurance business. Since the launch of the accelerator programme, we have received eager responses from start-ups which has led us to expand the scope of problem areas and initiate partnerships that shall expand the reach of the programme further," said Prashant Tripathy, CEO and Managing Director, Max Life. Start-ups can also look forward to receive a plethora of benefits such as best-in-class mentoring and knowledge workshops from Max Life CXOs, as well as insurance ecosystem leaders and experts. Further, exclusive benefits such as dedicated innovation workspace across top start-up hubs, technology and infrastructure support in the form of cloud access, along with data and business APIs. Additionally, Max Life may also partner with them for applying to IRDAI's Sandbox with relevant solutions.

The final selection of start-ups will be made on the basis of relevance to the shared focus areas, innovativeness of the solution, its feasibility and availability of appropriate skill set in the start-up team. Application window is open till 17th November where interested start-ups with innovative solutions to above areas can apply on the website.

