Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Profit After Tax (PAT) for the Second Quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20 Stands at Rs.102.26 Crores as Against Rs.174.37 Crores, PAT for the Corresponding Period

GANDHINAGAR, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of GACL at its meeting held at Gandhinagar on 7th November 2019 approved the financial results for the second quarter and the first six months ended 30th September 2019.

For the quarter ended 30th September 2019, the overall production growth of major revenue earning products improved as against the corresponding period of the previous year. Despite aggressive competition and the volatile market conditions prevailing during the quarter ended 30th September 2019 the company could achieve the sales turnover of Rs.679.10 Crores as against Rs.756.94 Crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the first six months ended 30th September 2019, GACL could achieve a sales turnover of Rs.1,406.85 Crores as against Rs.1,501.00 Crores pertaining to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the second quarter of Financial Year 2019-20 stands at Rs.146.48 Crores as against Rs.252.57 Crores, PBT pertaining to the corresponding period of previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the first six months of the Financial Year 2019-20 stands at Rs.374.46 Crores as against Rs.511.94 Crores, PBT for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the second quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20 stands at Rs.102.26 Crores as against Rs.174.37 Crores, PAT for the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 stands at Rs.261.15 Crores as against Rs.357.54 Crores for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The financial ratios based on the performance of six months of 2019-20 vis-à-vis FY 2018-19 are as under:

Sr. No.

Financial Ratios

Unit

Six Months of

F.Y.2019-20 (Annualised)

F. Y. 2018-19

i)

Earning Per Share

Rs. / Share

71.12

93.91

ii)

Cash Earning per Share

Rs. / Share

122.50

157.28

iii)

Price Earning ratio

Times

6.41

5.25

iv)

Gross Profit Ratio

Percentage

32.49

37.90

v)

Interest Coverage Ratio

Times

63.22

56.15

The following projects which are presently under execution. These are progressing satisfactorily. During the second quarter of Financial Year 2019-20, the 20 MW Solar Power plant at Charanka, Dist. Patan, Gujarat has been commissioned.

Hydrazine Hydrate Project Phosphoric Acid Project

Chloromethane Project Stable Bleaching Powder Project

Chlorotoluene Project Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Project

65 MW Coal Power Project Caustic Soda Expansion Project

Replacement of 440 Elements

About Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.:

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) was established in the year 1973 in Vadodara, Gujarat with a view to manufacture caustic soda and allied products. Today, by harping on cutting-edge technology, ground breaking research and development, GACL has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of caustic soda with about 14% share in the national market. For more information, please visit: http://www.gacl.com.

