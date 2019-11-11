International Development News
Development News Edition

EIB sign deal with Vækstfonden to support Danish SMEs and Mid-Caps

The EIB financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or the Juncker Plan.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:04 IST
EIB sign deal with Vækstfonden to support Danish SMEs and Mid-Caps
On a technical level, today’s agreement will allow Vækstfonden to provide a total of EUR 150 million (DKK 1.12 billion) for Danish businesses that are “ready for growth” or in their second phase of growth. Image Credit: Twitter(@alexstubb)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a financing agreement with the Danish national promotional institution (NPI) Vækstfonden in support of local SMEs and Mid-Cap companies. Both parties will inject EUR 75 million into a co-investment platform that will target SMEs and Mid-Caps for which bank financing can be scarce. The EIB financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or the Juncker Plan.

On a technical level, today's agreement will allow Vækstfonden to provide a total of EUR 150 million (DKK 1.12 billion) for Danish businesses that are "ready for growth" or in their second phase of growth. These refer to SMEs or Mid-Caps that need investment to further innovate and expand their service and product offering, to increase their productivity levels and manufacturing capacity, or that want to expand internationally.

"I am pleased that Vækstfonden and the EIB have entered into this agreement. It is a unique and important agreement, which I am positive will have a significant impact on the Danish SMEs' potential to grow and expand. Furthermore, it will be an important instrument to gear private capital and strengthen the Danish risk capital ecosystem" stated Simon Kollerup, Denmark's Minister of Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs.

EIB Vice-President Alexander Stubb commented: "SMEs and Mid-Caps are important drivers of innovation and job creation in Europe, and we are glad that the EU Bank can add value to the financing capabilities of Danish SMEs and Mid-Caps, by this equity-type operation with Vækstfonden. Collaboration with national promotional institutions is very important to us, and counts as a priority under the objectives of the Juncker Plan."

Since the EIB usually finances up to 50% of the project, the investments under the co-investment platform will be made up of 50/50 of EIB and Vækstfonden resources. Aiming for a 'crowding in' effect, the platform is expected to attract support from private investors, potentially doubling the total size of the platform to EUR 300 million.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services, and Capital Markets Union, said: "The Juncker Plan has been a success story for small and medium-sized companies. Already more than one million smaller companies across Europe are benefitting from improved access to finance. Today's agreement with the Danish Growth Fund will make a positive impact on businesses in Denmark."

Claus Gregersen, Chairman of Vækstfonden, stated: "We are very happy to be working with the EIB on this facility, which is unique in Europe. This collaboration gives us the opportunity for substantial investments in Danish growth companies, thereby providing them with the capital they need to continue their growth journeys and ensuring that successful Danish entrepreneurs can continue their journey and expand globally from Danish soil".

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019