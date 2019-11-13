Technology and Human Resources will drive our business model: Vijay Bhalaki, Director, Athena Infonomics  

Vijay Bhalaki has degrees in chartered accountancy and economics. He is considered an expert in Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), public finance and social infrastructure development. In 2017, he was honoured at GSG Millennial Honors. He is presently leading Athena Infonomics' strategic initiatives and overall operations of the firm.

In an interaction with Devdiscourse for it's initiative Devdiscourse Connect, he shares the achievements and future plans of the Athena Infonomics and also the contributions of his firm in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. The Edited Excerpts:

What are the main areas of operation of your company?

We focus on leveraging data to solve global development challenges. Since we started in 2010, we've worked across a variety of sectors - from WASH to gender and urban development to agriculture. Our solutioning leverages the latest cutting edge technology to ensure our solutions are sustainable and responsive to a constantly evolving development landscape. Our clients include multilaterals, local and state governments, NGOs and INGOs and private sector organizations.

How, according to you, your organization is contributing to achieving any one or more Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

So far, we have been contributing towards achieving SDGs 1 (no poverty), SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 13 (climate action).

What are the main achievements of your organization in line to the SDGs?

The Sustainable Development Goals are at the heart of our work. Our projects often contribute to more than one of the SDGs. Some examples of this include:

Our UN Women Research Study on Women's Equal Access to Salary and Wage Employment in Nepal where we contributed towards policy change for women empowerment and employment growth.

Our Aga Khan Foundation funded evaluation of their Program for Education Quality and Access in Bihar, India. This qualitative and quantitative evaluation culminated in suggestions to introduce best practices into the government's education system.

Our British High Commission funded project, 'Connecting the Dots' involved the creation of a digital tool-kit to connect British and Indian legislators on matters pertaining to climate change, and increase legislators' environmental awareness.

We are currently refining a Faecal Sludge Management Toolbox for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation which will support city managers with a range of analytical and situational and assessment tools improve sanitation outcomes.

What are the recent initiatives your company has made in line to the SDGs?

We supported the Ministry of Housing and Urban and Urban Affairs, Government of India to develop an Ease of Living Index which can be updated with the latest data, allowing cities in the country to plan and develop more sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

We are currently developing a Monitoring, Learning and Evidence (MLE) urban Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) platform for the the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The project has two components — data ecosystem strengthening, and evidence and learning. The first component aims to create a global indicator protocol and platform for urban FSM. The second seeks to aggregate and analyze evidence on effective interventions in urban FSM to promote peer learning and information exchange (SDG 6).

What is your strategy for further expansion of your organization at national and global level?

Technology and Human Resources will drive our business model. Our unique position as a research, consulting and analytics company focused on International Development will be further strengthened. Our US subsidiary is expected to grow at an annual rate of 50%. We will launch a subsidiary in East Africa in near future. We have delivered projects in over 30 countries. We target to take this number to 50+ countries in the near future.

Where do you want to see your organization by 2030?

A global research and analytics services company with a diversified portfolio of services, market leader in India.

Thankyou!