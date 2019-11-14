International Development News
Development News Edition

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments
Over 2,221 participants attended this year’s Africa Investment Forum from 109 countries, 48 from Africa and 61 from outside of Africa. Image Credit: AfDB

The second Africa Investment Forum ended on a high note on Wednesday, November 13 in Johannesburg, South Africa with 56 boardroom deals valued at USD 67.6 billion tabled - a 44 percent increase from 2018.

It was deal that brought participants to the 2019 Africa Investment Forum and they were not disappointed. Fifty-two deals worth USD 40.1 billion secured investor interest compared with $37.8 billion dollars last year. During the 2018 edition of the Forum, 61 transactions valued at USD 46.9 billion were tabled for discussions in boardroom sessions and 49 deals worth USD 38.7 billion, secured investment interest.

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank President said after Presiding over the session "Unveiling the Boardroom Deals" that was the spirit of the Africa Investment Forum: "transactions, transactions, transactions. Deals, deals, deals!"

Over 2,221 participants attended this year's Forum from 109 countries, 48 from Africa and 61 from outside of Africa. They came from government, the private sector, development finance institutions, commercial banks, and institutional investors. 'The Forum is a platform that will change Africa's investment landscape," Chinelo Anohu, the Forum Senior Director said. "Africa is ready to engage on its own terms."

Here are the key moments of the 2019 Africa Investment Forum included:

  1. A USD 600 million COCOBOD deal for Ghana, for cocoa processing, warehousing and processing
  2. A USD 58 million for the Alithea Identity Fund for women
  3. A concession agreement for the Accra Sky Train, worth USD 2.6 billion.

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum focused on projects and advancing deals spanning several sectors, including Energy, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities, Industry, agriculture, ICT and Telecoms.

"Now the hard work begins to fast-track these deals to financial closure… Africa is bankable," Adesina said.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX--What students are saying as Hong Kong university campuses burn

Reuters spoke to students at Hong Kong universities where campuses have become blazing battlegrounds as anti-government, pro-democracy protesters clash with police. Some of the students had fled Hong Kong due to safety concerns as the viole...

After upset loss, Saints begin vital stretch vs. Bucs

The New Orleans Saints came out of their bye week with an opportunity to take command of the NFC South. They were all alone in first place with a 7-1 record and approaching four consecutive games against division opponents.But their six-gam...

Cricket-Pakistan to host home tests for first time in decade

Pakistan will play a test match on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series next month, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Thursday. Pakistan has not hosted a test match s...

David Miller prioritises the need to look after 'mental state'

South Africa batsman David Miller said it is important to look after ones mental state and he will pay a lot more attention to it. I have taken some time off over the last couple of months. I have been in the Kruger National Park recently t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019