Merck Foundation marks 'World Diabetes Day 2019' by launching their 'Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Project' to advance diabetes care in African countries

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked 'World Diabetes Day 2019' by building diabetes care capacity in Africa and Asia.

Merck Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked 'World Diabetes Day 2019' by building diabetes care capacity in Africa and Asia. "We strongly believe that starting the 'Merck Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Project' is the right strategy to ensure that every provenance in Africa will have the diabetes care they deserve and not only the capital or main cities. In partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health we are trying to provide one year on line diploma for doctors from different provinces, counties or districts of respective countries, ensuring geographical coverage of the whole country. The aim is to build a platform of diabetes experts nationwide across Africa. It is a very difficult Diploma; it needs dedication and hard work therefore selection and screening of the right candidates is the key to ensure their continuity and success but Ministries of Health are doing great job to find the eligible candidates who do not drop out of the course," said Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Merck Foundation is providing for One-Year Diploma in Diabetes Management and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine from University of South Wales, UK. Moreover, Merck Foundation is providing for French Speaking countries the 'Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes' in French, accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners, United Kingdom.

So far, Merck Foundation has already enrolled more than 180 candidates under their 'Merck Nationwide Diabetes Blue Point Project' from 34 African and Asian Countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Gambia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. "On completion of course, clinicians will setup diabetes clinic within public sector setting, nationwide. This will mark another milestone of our commitment to working with governments, academia and relevant stakeholders in building healthcare capacity with a focus on non-communicable diseases in developing countries," he added.

"This course will be very beneficial not only for me but also for the people of my country as it will enable me to provide them right care and treatment for the complications that arise due to diabetes," said Lorato Wadikonyana from Botswana, candidate enrolled under Diabetes Blue Points Project. "I am delighted to be a beneficiary of this project, as it this will enable me to improve my knowledge and experience and utilize my expertise to help and treat the people of my country," said George Mshanga from Zambia, candidate enrolled under Diabetes Blue Points Project.

