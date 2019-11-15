Africa will be seen at top of the peak – says AfDB’s President at Africa Investment Forum

The Africa Investment Forum took place in South Africa's Johannesburg between November 11 and 13. At the close on November 13 of the second edition of the Africa Investment Forum, the President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina put the accent on current investment opportunities in Africa and on assuring young African entrepreneurs of the institution's support.

"The Africa Investment Forum is the work of a collective, of those who believe in the development of the continent. Africa's time is now and we want to be more inspired and more determined than ever! You will soon see Africa at the top of the peak!" Akinwumi Adesina said during the closing ceremony of Africa Investment Forum 2019.

The ceremony was attended by many leading figures from the public and private sectors including, the South African Minister of Tourism, Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane; The Director of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF), Chinelu Anohu; the Executive Director of Financial Services at Africa Finance Corporation, Sanjeev Gupta; the President of the COMESA (Eastern and Southern Africa) Trade and Development Bank, Admassu Tadesse; and the Executive Director of Africa50, Alain Ebobissé.

"We are going to work even harder and we are going to be more and more dynamic," the African Development Bank's Chief, Akinwumi Adesina said while making a promise to institutional investors. He also pledged to devote significant time to young African entrepreneurs at the forthcoming Forum 2020. A timely commitment, in the opinion of Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane, who said "There are many young Africans with innovative ideas. We need to create a space like this, where they can present their projects."

"We are part of the Forum's wonderful progress. It is in the spirit of the free trade area (AfCFTA). We have conducted commercial transactions and we are developing our business in this spirit," Admassu Tadesse, the President of the COMESA (Eastern and Southern Africa) Trade and Development Bank opined.

"The creation of the Forum has come at the right time to maintain momentum, make deals and generate more projects. The AIF will help us create synergies and develop partnerships. We will be strong in our partnerships; nobody will come close," the Executive Director of Africa50, Alain Ebobissé cited.