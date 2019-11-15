White Coat Ceremony, a Ritual of Commitment at Manipal s American University of Antigua College of Medicine an Ideal Destination for a Global Medical Course

BANGALORE, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, 27th September 2019, Manipal's AUA campus saw 424 beaming faces of new students who took pride in flaunting their white coats, symbolic with medical profession globally. A total of 771 guests (including students) were hosted. Keynote speaker, Dr. John Yergan, Internal Medicine while addressing the future doctors said, "Medical profession is about delivering care. Medicine is about caring and compassion, competence and drawing upon experience, being adaptable, team work and communication, kindness and humility, characteristics all of you have within you. I believe the human bond and human touch is the real basis of medicine. One hundred years ago, a well-known medical educator of his day stated, 'The secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient', which is still true." His words of wisdom and knowledge held the power to fill the fresh batch with inspiration about their choice of career and institution.

The ceremony marked the beginning of many medical careers, an auspicious beginning for medical students, on their path to becoming global physicians. The White Coat Ceremony for AUA's aspiring physicians signifies the importance of their life-long decision to dedicate themselves to compassion in human healthcare and scientific excellence.

The White Coat ceremony instituted in 1993 by The Gold Foundation emphasizes on these core values at the very beginning of medical education. Considering that medical education system has been corrupted to no end, this ceremony seems to have turned merely ritualistic which dilutes the very purpose of instilling the value system. However, at Manipal's AUA College of Medicine, this ritual is symbolic of a committed dream that every bright, enthusiastic and deserving student should instill in himself or herself.

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine as a differentiator is a silver lining for all those bright, enthusiastic and deserving students looking for that one medical institution where their dreams can come true. The holistic medical education offered by Manipal's AUA College of Medicine promises to groom its students into well-rounded world class physicians, and not just qualified medical doctors.

A lot many Indian students enroll themselves for affordable medical programs in foreign universities like those in China, Russia, Nepal, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius etc. However, these students and their ambitious parents sadly fail to exercise foresightedness. The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations is a hurdle they need to cross once they are back home. This mandatory examination to obtain a license to practice in India is a litmus test for such foreign medical graduates - only between 8 and 15% of these graduates are successful in the FMGE.

Since the investment is huge in terms of time, efforts and finances for Indian medical students and their parents, it is time to consider undertaking some due diligence. While evaluating a medical school, recognitions, accreditations, affordability, procedure of selection, quality of faculty, level of education, placements, career prospects etc. are few basic parameters to consider and understand before making a well-informed decision.

Manipal's AUA College of Medicine has made its mark as one of the most preferred destinations as far as foreign medical education is concerned. Apart from the Canadian Ministry of Education (CME), Medical Board of California (MBC), the New York State Education Department (NYSED), Commission for Independent Education, Florida Department of Education (CIE), accreditation from CAAM- HP, AUA is also recognized by the Medical Council of India and by UK's General Medical Council (GMC). While not pertinent to international students, U.S. Department of Education has approved Manipal's AUA College of Medicine for the federal Title IV loans - an achievement not many international medical schools can boast of.

The Indian alumni of AUA College of Medicine is proving to be an able ambassador in promulgating its ethical practices starting from the selection procedure, innovative curriculum, quality of medical professors, high level of education, modern technology, hi-tech simulation labs and an environment of academic excellence. Apart from these, the state of the art campus housing, offering opportunities to diverse ethnicities and the excellent motivation to expand learning beyond academics speaks volumes about Manipal's AUA College of Medicine. Graduates of AUA College of Medicine obtain residencies at prestigious teaching hospitals across the globe, making this institution an ideal choice for foreign medical course.

At the very beginning of medical education, the White Coat ceremony at AUA College of Medicine, instils the values to develop skills and attitude of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism. At Manipal's AUA College of Medicine, this is not just a ritual, it is a commitment that each one of their future graduates should make to themselves.

About American University of Antigua College of Medicine

American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a division of Manipal Global Education Services, is a fully accredited international medical school dedicated to providing an academic experience of the highest quality. Via a holistic admissions approach, AUA selects students with the potential for medical school success and provides them with the resources they need to obtain highly competitive residencies and move on to successful careers in medicine. www.auamed.org

