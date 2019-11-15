International Development News
Development News Edition

White Coat Ceremony, a Ritual of Commitment at Manipal s American University of Antigua College of Medicine an Ideal Destination for a Global Medical Course

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:39 IST
White Coat Ceremony, a Ritual of Commitment at Manipal s American University of Antigua College of Medicine an Ideal Destination for a Global Medical Course

BANGALORE, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, 27th September 2019, Manipal's AUA campus saw 424 beaming faces of new students who took pride in flaunting their white coats, symbolic with medical profession globally. A total of 771 guests (including students) were hosted. Keynote speaker, Dr. John Yergan, Internal Medicine while addressing the future doctors said, "Medical profession is about delivering care. Medicine is about caring and compassion, competence and drawing upon experience, being adaptable, team work and communication, kindness and humility, characteristics all of you have within you. I believe the human bond and human touch is the real basis of medicine. One hundred years ago, a well-known medical educator of his day stated, 'The secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient', which is still true." His words of wisdom and knowledge held the power to fill the fresh batch with inspiration about their choice of career and institution.

The ceremony marked the beginning of many medical careers, an auspicious beginning for medical students, on their path to becoming global physicians. The White Coat Ceremony for AUA's aspiring physicians signifies the importance of their life-long decision to dedicate themselves to compassion in human healthcare and scientific excellence.

The White Coat ceremony instituted in 1993 by The Gold Foundation emphasizes on these core values at the very beginning of medical education. Considering that medical education system has been corrupted to no end, this ceremony seems to have turned merely ritualistic which dilutes the very purpose of instilling the value system. However, at Manipal's AUA College of Medicine, this ritual is symbolic of a committed dream that every bright, enthusiastic and deserving student should instill in himself or herself.

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine as a differentiator is a silver lining for all those bright, enthusiastic and deserving students looking for that one medical institution where their dreams can come true. The holistic medical education offered by Manipal's AUA College of Medicine promises to groom its students into well-rounded world class physicians, and not just qualified medical doctors.

A lot many Indian students enroll themselves for affordable medical programs in foreign universities like those in China, Russia, Nepal, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius etc. However, these students and their ambitious parents sadly fail to exercise foresightedness. The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations is a hurdle they need to cross once they are back home. This mandatory examination to obtain a license to practice in India is a litmus test for such foreign medical graduates - only between 8 and 15% of these graduates are successful in the FMGE.

Since the investment is huge in terms of time, efforts and finances for Indian medical students and their parents, it is time to consider undertaking some due diligence. While evaluating a medical school, recognitions, accreditations, affordability, procedure of selection, quality of faculty, level of education, placements, career prospects etc. are few basic parameters to consider and understand before making a well-informed decision.

Manipal's AUA College of Medicine has made its mark as one of the most preferred destinations as far as foreign medical education is concerned. Apart from the Canadian Ministry of Education (CME), Medical Board of California (MBC), the New York State Education Department (NYSED), Commission for Independent Education, Florida Department of Education (CIE), accreditation from CAAM- HP, AUA is also recognized by the Medical Council of India and by UK's General Medical Council (GMC). While not pertinent to international students, U.S. Department of Education has approved Manipal's AUA College of Medicine for the federal Title IV loans - an achievement not many international medical schools can boast of.

The Indian alumni of AUA College of Medicine is proving to be an able ambassador in promulgating its ethical practices starting from the selection procedure, innovative curriculum, quality of medical professors, high level of education, modern technology, hi-tech simulation labs and an environment of academic excellence. Apart from these, the state of the art campus housing, offering opportunities to diverse ethnicities and the excellent motivation to expand learning beyond academics speaks volumes about Manipal's AUA College of Medicine. Graduates of AUA College of Medicine obtain residencies at prestigious teaching hospitals across the globe, making this institution an ideal choice for foreign medical course.

At the very beginning of medical education, the White Coat ceremony at AUA College of Medicine, instils the values to develop skills and attitude of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism. At Manipal's AUA College of Medicine, this is not just a ritual, it is a commitment that each one of their future graduates should make to themselves.

About American University of Antigua College of Medicine

American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a division of Manipal Global Education Services, is a fully accredited international medical school dedicated to providing an academic experience of the highest quality. Via a holistic admissions approach, AUA selects students with the potential for medical school success and provides them with the resources they need to obtain highly competitive residencies and move on to successful careers in medicine. www.auamed.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029956/AUA_Collage.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834877/MAUA_Logo.jpg Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXRxhYFJp3g

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N P...

Two cops arrested in bribery case

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a scrap dealer here, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Rahul Rodhe and constable Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Nisar have been arrested for demanding and...

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019