International Development News
Development News Edition

Frankfinn Institute Receives the Award for the "Best Training Partner 2018-19 for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings Second Time in a Row at the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council - Program Training Partne

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:32 IST
Frankfinn Institute Receives the Award for the "Best Training Partner 2018-19 for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings Second Time in a Row at the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council - Program Training Partne

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At a glittering ceremony organized by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council at India International Centre, New Delhi on 14th November' 2019, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Award for ‘Best Training Partner 2018-19 for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings', second time in a row. Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director-Sales and Operations, Frankfinn.

Mr. Rajan Bahadur gave the awards to the winners nominated under various categories. Some of the other winners were IL & FS SKILLS, Excelus, Leap Skills.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in Skilling/Training. This award is in recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its training centres spread Pan India including the smaller cities. Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark for Frankfinn. The award of ‘Best Air Hostess Training Institute’ has also been awarded to Frankfinn for Nine years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), which is the testimony of the Frankfinn’s Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record.

Frankfinn has received in the past, the Gold Award for ‘Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development’ in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Frankfinn is also an approved Training Partner of NSDC.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has felicitated Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess for ‘Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training’ in 2019.

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry.

The company’s aforesaid awards and recognitions, serve as a testimony to the amount of hard work, entrepreneurship and dedication that has gone into making Frankfinn, a truly global and renowned brand- what it is today, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Kulvinder Singh Kohli, Founder and Non- executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.

About Frankfinn Pioneers in Air Hostess training, Frankfinn provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Hostesses, Air Ticketing Executives and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India and the world. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM in its line of business. ICM is an Institute of repute in the UK, which accredits all courses of Frankfinn.

Image: Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director-Sales and Operations, Frankfinn received the prestigious award from Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC and other senior NSDC officials

PWR PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cop's son attempts suicide, battles for life

A 17-year-old son of a policeman set himself on fire inside a high school at Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his father refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said on Friday. The boy set him on fire inside a toilet at New Sud...

Dome, NSCI Hosts India's First Red Bull BC One Finals

Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, thrilled audiences with its recently concluded finals in Mumbai. B-Boy Menno from the Netherlands and B-Girl Kastet from Russia overcame 70 of ...

Tulip Diagnostics to Acquire Biosense Technologies in India - Extends Capabilities in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Tulip Diagnostics has acquired Biosense Technologies Pvt Ltd. Based in Mumbai, Biosense, offers novel in-vitro diagnostics point-of-care testing solutions through its team of 120 employees. Based out of Goa,&#160;Tulip is one of the countr...

Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats take opinion poll lead

The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats have overtaken the Social Democrats to become Swedens most popular party for the first time, an opinion poll showed on Friday, nine years after winning its first seats in parliament. The Sweden Democrats ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019