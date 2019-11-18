International Development News
IARD: Leading Beer, Wine, and Spirits Producers and World's Prominent Digital Platforms Put in Place Further Safeguards to Prevent Minors Seeing Alcohol Marketing Online

 We the members of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), together with Facebook (incl. Instagram), Snapchat, and YouTube are determined to continue to establish new standards of marketing responsibility. Together, we want to make it easy for even the smallest producer to implement effective safeguards to prevent minors from seeing alcohol marketing online.

IMPROVING AGE SCREENING

We are united in our ambition to prevent minors seeing or interacting with alcohol marketing online. To achieve this, we are working together to further limit the potential for underage users to see advertising by beer, wine, and spirits brands – whether or not they have provided an accurate date of birth.

IARD members are implementing age screening on online channels, complemented by specific and platform-appropriate technology to help ensure marketing reaches those over the legal purchase age.

In partnership, we continue to improve these protections and will roll out safeguards that help ensure that all new alcohol-related channels or campaigns are marketed responsibly online. This partnership will continue to work on emerging areas, including influencer advertising.

GIVING USERS THE CHOICE TO BLOCK MARKETING FROM BEER, WINE, AND SPIRITS PRODUCERS

We want to give people greater control over whether they see alcohol-related marketing online. Respecting adults' personal preferences and cultural differences are important considerations that require the same level of sensitivity and action as preventing minors seeing alcohol marketing online.

Our partnership has already made great strides in responsible marketing, but our work is far from finished. We invite and encourage other digital platforms and producers to join us in raising industry standards using our collective reach and expertise to target harmful drinking in all its forms.

Notes to editors

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing harmful drinking. We are supported by the leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers, who have come together to be part of the solution in combating the harmful use of alcohol. To achieve this, we work with public sector, civil society, and private sector stakeholders. For more information on our membership and what we do, please visit www.iard.org.

To view or download the communique please visit https://iard.org/press

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715226/IARD_Logo.jpg

