VeChain, Together with ASI Group and DNV GL, Announced the First Cross-continental Logistics And Trades Solution Based on Public Blockchain for Food & Beverage Industry On The 2nd CIIE

VeChain, the leading enterprise-friendly public blockchain platform, attended The China International Import Expo 2019 (CIIE) . Held from November 5 to 10, the CIIE is a major initiative of the Chinese government to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization.

In the first CIIE, VeChain showcased various blockchain solutions to enterprises and government officials. This year, together with its strategic partner DNV GL, VeChain announced a tripartite collaboration with ASI Group to initiate the first cross-continental logistics and trades solution powered by the VeChainThor public blockchain for food & beverage industry named Foodgates. It is the first platform powered by a public blockchain with verified and certified information of the full lifecycle of the products. The announcement was made on November 7, during the press conference organized by the France China Committee , which belongs to the Mouvement des Entreprises de France , the leading network of entrepreneurs in France with more than 750,000 member firms.

Before the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron attended the opening ceremony of CIIE and discussed how to push pragmatic cooperation with President Xi Jinping on this 55th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, he introduced Chinese President Xi Jinping to Limousin Label Rouge Beef from Limousin Promotion imported by Foodgate.

As a company specialized in logistics, supply chain and global trade, ASI Group now joins hands with VeChain and DNV GL to develop the Foodgates, which aims to provide a world premium, blockchain-powered platform for consumers of high-end food & beverage products.

Mathieu Borgé, Co-founder of Foodgates, ASI Group, said: "We developed a blockchain-powered solution which connects the best of French products to Chinese buyers, aiming at bringing transparency and traceability to the French-Chinese B2B market."

"The immutability of public blockchain coupled with verifiable information makes this solution really unique. We see the massive potential of this collaboration, as the products are reaching out to an enormous market in China," said Kevin Feng, the COO at VeChain.

Powered by VeChain ToolChain™, Foodgates enables Chinese buyers to purchase excellent French products with total assurance about the origin, quality and safety. French producers could also have a direct access to the Chinese market, which creates a trustworthy bridge between both ends.

Experts from VeChain provided comprehensive technical support, from underlying public blockchain protocol, the VeChain ToolChain™ APIs to the business consulting. DNV GL will assure that transparent and consistent data are logged onto the VeChainThor public blockchain.

On November 8, a gourmet dinner was co-hosted by ASI Group, VeChain and DNV GL. Over 50 distinguished guests, including government officials, French and Chinese journalists, and executives from industries were served with beef and pork imported from France by the Foodgates.

On October 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of blockchain in technological innovation. The adoption of VeChain blockchain technology is facing unprecedented opportunities.

VeChain will stick to our vision of powering the real economy. With the market maturing and evolving, there will be even more use cases developed on the VeChainThor public blockchain in the near future.

About ASI Group

ASI Group supports businesses at every step of their growth and Supply Chain international development. With a set of different companies in Logistics and Freight Forwarding, Global Trade and Supply, has been business facilitators between Europe in China, acquiring a strong expertise and network in both the European and Asian continents over the years, working with big1 retailers such as Auchan, Carrefour, BYD, Metro, etc.

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a leading provider of risk management and quality assurance services. The company is also a global leader in certifying management systems of companies across all types of industries, including F&B. Since 1864, its purpose has been to safeguard life, property and the environment. Passionate about safety, quality and integrity, companies turn to DNV GL to make complex decisions with confidence. DNV GL helps them manage their most critical risks and demonstrate compliance with regulations and standards.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, Bright Food, D.I.G, DB Schenker, PICC, etc.

For more information about VeChain, please follow our twitter @vechainofficial or visit our official website www.vechain.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029994/VeChain1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029995/VeChain2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029996/VeChain3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029998/VeChain4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpg