ISA – Steel Conclave 2019 to be held on 21-22 Nov

Union Minister for Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Guest at the Steel Conclave.

The Indian Steel Association supported by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India is organizing the Second Edition of "ISA – Steel Conclave 2019" on 21st – 22nd November 2019 at Hotel The LaLiT, New Delhi to deliberate on Indian and Global Perspectives of the Steel Industry. Union Minister for Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Guest at the Steel Conclave. Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste will also be present on the occasion. The Conclave would feature discussions among the Senior Industry Leaders, Government, and Consultants on the Innovations and Technology, Role of Steel in Construction & Design, Steel Exports, Capital Goods, Environmental Management and other Cutting-edge Issues.

In a Message to ISA, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has said, "As we approach the end of the calendar year 2019, it is appropriate to look back at the year and the major milestones for the steel industry. We began the year with a landmark achievement of becoming the world's second-largest steel producer." He further said that a substantial reduction in Corporate Tax and the tax on new manufacturing setups has been well received and appreciated by major steel companies and other corporate houses. Shri Pradhan expressed hope that domestic & foreign steel companies will utilize this opportunity to make new investments and add to steel production capacity in India.

A report on the "Status of Indian Steel Industry" will be released on the occasion. ISA STEEL AWARDS will also be presented under categories:

1) Award for "Excellence in Steel Journalism"

2) Award for "Outstanding Researcher (Steel) in an Academic Institute/ R&D Labs."

3) Award for "Excellence in Innovation by Downstream Steel Industry".

4) Award for "Excellence in Domestic Sales by Downstream Steel Industry".

Steel Industry Overview

World's 2nd largest producer of crude steel (106 MT) in the calendar year 2018.

The largest producer of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) or Sponge Iron(30.36MT) in the world.3rd largest consumer of finished steel in 2018 [96MT] in the world.

The steel sector contributes around 2% of the country's GDP and employs around 25 lakhs persons in steel/allied sectors.

4th largest Iron ore producer in the world.

India is the second-largest coal producer and importer, after China.

The National Steel Policy - 2017 envisages the creation of 300 MT of steel capacity in the country by 2030-31, as against the existing capacity of 138 MT.

The ISA – Steel Conclave 2019 looks forward to creating the premier platform for the entire Steel Ecosystem and the related sectors to gain valuable insights over the course of the two-day programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

