  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:05 IST
Biz leaders, experts to discuss corporate governance in 2-day summit

Business leaders, regulatory heads and experts will discuss various aspects of corporate governance, including related party transgressions, during a two-day summit starting on Thursday. The summit is being organised by Excellence Enablers, an initiative of former Sebi chairman M Damodaran.

At the inaugural session, the discussion will take place on the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee Report on Corporate Governance, of 1999, and the journey through the last two decades, according to a release. On the second day, several issues of corporate governance will be addressed including board of directors and related party transgressions. Besides, there will be discussion on the relevance of the prescriptive arrangements put in place through law and regulations, and the more pragmatic alternatives that were, and perhaps are still possible.

The two-day summit, to be held on November 21-22 in Mumbai, will witness the participation of all categories of stakeholders, including business leaders, regulators, corporate chieftains, directors, lawyers, chartered accountants, other professionals and board members. Business leaders participating in the summit include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and R Gopalakrishnan.

Excellence Enablers works towards promoting higher standards of corporate governance and has organised more than 60 round tables with various stakeholders.

