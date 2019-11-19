International Development News
Development News Edition

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Employing an Advanced Data Analytics Architecture to Aid Healthcare Decision-making

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:12 IST
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Employing an Advanced Data Analytics Architecture to Aid Healthcare Decision-making

 Based on its recent analysis of the US healthcare data analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LexisNexis® Risk Solutions with the 2019 US Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award. The company leverages an advanced analytics architecture that leverages unique data assets including social determinants of health, claims, and provider data to facilitate decision making that impacts operational efficiency, compliance, growth strategies and patient engagement. This innovation has enabled the company to establish a strong footprint across the healthcare ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030249/LexisNexis_Award.jpg

"A part of RELX, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a leading data analytics and technology company offering services to multiple industry sectors, including healthcare. It has established a competitive advantage with its demonstrated abilities to reduce financial risk, enable regulatory compliance, increase patient engagement, and optimize outcomes for a diverse set of US clients," said Koustav Chatterjee, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Its healthcare clientele covers the entire healthcare ecosystem, including payers, providers, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies."

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care business has pioneered social determinants of health analytics with its Socioeconomic Health Score solution, which helps healthcare organizations understand health barriers and risk more holistically with the goal of improving care management and patient engagement outcomes. It also pioneered the Enterprise Master Patient Index approach with its LexID® solution, which matches patient records and provides a persistent key that follows a patient identity throughout its evolution and journey.

Furthermore, the company supports large healthcare enterprises with its VerifyHCP® product, which manages provider information accuracy and attestations feeding provider directories. "Following the success of these technologies, the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care business is well-positioned to introduce consumer-centric analytics tools that automate payer and provider decisions impacting operations, compliance and most importantly the overall patient experience," noted Chatterjee.

The Innovation Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and contend for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
Frost & Sullivan
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Contact:

Yuliya Kutuzava
KNB Communications on behalf of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
203.504-8230 ext. 131
ykutuzava@knbcomm.com

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut ahead of Black Friday sale

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6 day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and WalmartTo rec...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO banks face pared payday of $90 million or less - sources

After battling it out for a role in a giant IPO that promised to make history, and enduring delay after delay, investment banks advising Saudi Aramco are set to be rewarded with relatively slim pickings.The 25 banks working on the listing w...

UPDATE 10-Besieged Hong Kong campus protesters seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.About 100...

Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veterans season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursdays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019