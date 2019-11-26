Xoriant Recognized Among India's Top 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 by Great Place to Work®

MUMBAI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a Silicon Valley-headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services company has been honoured as one of India's Top 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 by Great Place to Work®. The organization excelled on the five dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.

"I consider our employees as the key contributors to Xoriant's success. Every Xoriant employee is defined by the attributes of commitment to excellence, innovative & collaborative mindset. As an inclusive organization, we continue to ensure a conducive work environment with equal growth opportunities to foster performance. I want to thank and acknowledge our employees for their contribution in making Xoriant an employer of choice," said Girish Gaitonde, CEO, Xoriant.

With continuous investments in new-age technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, data science, artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, business intelligence and upskilling programs, Xoriant employees experience the opportunity to work on cutting-edge tools and frameworks. This has become the strong reason for the company to emerge as one of the most sought-after employers in the country.

The recognition validates Xoriant's strong focus on employee experience and people practices driving delivery excellence and customer satisfaction. It is a proud moment for the entire workforce at Xoriant, creating a culture of passion, purpose, and innovation.

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas - Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital and IoT - every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com

