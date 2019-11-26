International Development News
Development News Edition

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:51 IST
Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

BENGALURU, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BSE: 500049) (NSE: BEL), India's premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperation, covering the use of Tejas' optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic & export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the 'Make-in-India' program.

Tejas Networks has recently received purchase orders totalling over INR 60 crores from BEL, towards supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects won by BEL, which includes the Kerala Fibre Optic Network, defence communication networks and smart city projects.

Mrs. Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing) at Bharat Electronics Limited said, "Communication technology is becoming a critical part of defence systems and having an indigenous eco-system is important to address our long-term strategic needs. We are pleased to partner with Tejas Networks, India's leading R&D-driven telecom products company in the private sector, and combine our complementary strengths to address emerging opportunities in the defence, strategic and civilian sector. BEL has proven capabilities in delivering projects that require complex electronic system design, engineering and production, while Tejas is strong in R&D-led, high-technology product development for optical and data communication. Working together, we expect to create a strong indigenous R&D-driven eco-system, which will reduce our dependence on foreign technology and boost high-value, indigenous electronics manufacturing within the country, in line with the Make in India program."

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks added, "We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with BEL, India's flagship defence electronics company with an outstanding track record of execution and deep understanding of complex defence systems as well as strategic and civilian projects. This partnership will enable us to offer our state-of-the-art optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and internationally. It will also diversify our customer base across a wider set of networking applications and domains."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL is a Navaratna Defence PSU under Ministry of Defence which is a multi-product, multi-technology organization with nine manufacturing units across the country and primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Defence Forces. BEL has expertise in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of Radar & Weapon Systems, NCS and Communications systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems, Electro-optics products, Tank Electronics & Gun Systems, Satcom Systems, Homeland Security & Smart City solutions, Strategic Components and selected Civilian products like Weather Radars, EVM, Traffic systems, Solar products, etc.

For more information, visit Bharat Electronics Ltd at http://www.bel-india.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia arrests dozens of Chinese over online scam

Dozens of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Indonesia over an online scam that bilked victims out of millions of dollars, authorities said Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off from their Chinese counterparts, Indonesian police said they condu...

Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Ten years after it was introduced, Indias national digital identity system is becoming ubiquitous in the country, even as large numbers of homeless and transgender people are excluded and many denied essential services, a study showed.More ...

We realised we don't have the numbers and we don't want to indulge in horse trading: Fadnavis.

We realised we dont have the numbers and we dont want to indulge in horse trading Fadnavis....

We don't have majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation

We dont have majority after Ajit Pawars resignationas Dy CM Fadnavis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019