International Development News
Development News Edition

Following Spate of High Profile Cyberattacks and Data Breaches in India CyBourn and TechLegis Join Forces to Help Companies Meet Cybersecurity Challenges and Adapt to the Evolving Regulatory Landscape

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:53 IST
LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity firmCyBourn and specialist Technology and cyber-focused Indian law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors announce a partnership to help and assist Indian companies on meeting evolving cybersecurity challenges in light of the recent spate of high profile cyber-attacks and data breaches in the country, including the cyber-attack on Kudankulam Nuclear plant, the Pegasus spyware attack on WhatsApp and the 1.3 million Indian credit card data breach.

The two organizations are collaborating to provide expert advisory services to companies with regard to global data privacy regulations, best practices for processing EU personal data, and provide advanced cybersecurity services.

A series of activities are planned this week in India, starting with a panel at the INBA conference. The two companies are also organizing stakeholder briefings and cybersecurity awareness campaign followed by a series of webinars on cybersecurity and GDPR compliance.

"Cybersecurity regulation has been changing across the world. Organizations operating internationally need to adapt their internal governance system to meet legal requirements, in addition to strengthening their internal information security framework. This is why we have decided to partner with TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors, in order to be able to offer advisory services for Indian companies to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape," explained Ashwin Jayaram, CyBourn's CEO.

"India is currently in the midst of a cybersecurity crisis which is getting worse due to the lack of awareness and proper regulatory policy, while the Govt. is in the process of finalizing the Personal Data Privacy legislation, however Indian companies operating and providing services in Europe and elsewhere are under obligations to comply with the local data protection laws and cybersecurity regulations and due to the fast evolving technology and regulatory landscape companies often fail to keep up with the changes and ensure compliance. It is for this reason TechLegis decided to launch this initiative jointly with CyBourn from Europe to raise awareness and also offer a unique opportunity such entities to interact with international experts," highlighted Salman Waris, Managing Partner at TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors.

Executives from TechLegis and CyBourn are available, from November 25 - 29, to talk to Indian businesses on data privacy and cybersecurity issues. Expressions of interest are to be directed to ashwin@cybourn.com or salman.waris@techlegis.com.

