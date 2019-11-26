International Development News
Niraamaya Retreats Continues its Winning Spree at the Global Awards With Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam Scoring Big at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2019

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 17:44 IST
NEW DELHI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niraamaya Retreats continues its winning streak. After winning 'India's Best Wellness Retreat' for Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam, at the prestigious World Spa Awards, and the Forbes India Design Awards for the 'Best Hospitality Architecture' for the Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club, Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra won in the 'Regional in Luxury Beach Retreat' category for South West Asia.

The high-profile award ceremony was hosted in October 2019 at the luxurious Arctic TreeHouse Hotel and SantaPark in Rovaniemi, in the beautiful Finnish Lapland region, known for its vast subarctic wilderness, ski resorts, and natural phenomena including the midnight sun and the Northern Lights. Speaking about how the jury picks the winners, Tanique Echardt, Executive Manager of the World Luxury Awards, said, "Many factors play a part in determining the winner; brand, location, design, and overall guest satisfaction as feedback via online reviews as well as what reflects in the property's votes during the annual four week voting period. This year the focus was on unique design, classy elegance and outstanding service excellence."

In his speech to welcome guests, Executive Director of Business Finland and Head of Visit Finland, Paavo Virkkunen said, "Luxury travel is moving in the direction of genuine, high-quality experiences, where the value of globally rare things like clean air, clean water - and sustainable and responsible use of these commodities - from the fundament of local services, activities, and cuisine, personalised service, design and organic raw materials, a caring attitude, and safe activities, even in extreme natural conditions, that leave permanent memories. These are the ingredients of Finnish luxury that spread happiness to our global guests."

About World Luxury Hotel Awards

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognise luxury hotels across the globe for providing world-class excellence in service. The awards are presented on a country, regional, continent, and global basis. The winners are selected by public vote online, providing true recognition that reflects the world-class facilities and service excellence provided to guests.

About Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam

Perched on a wind-swept cliff with breathtaking views of the Kovalam seascape, its fishing villages, and quiet beach, Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam blends the best of Niraamaya Retreats wellness offerings with luxury experiences in dining and living, within the heritage villas that sprawl across the cliff top, on different levels. The retreat combines the best of local experiences built around the Arabian Sea, with a luxurious stay in its meticulously restored heritage Tharavads or traditional homes that are native to Kerala, the best of wellness offerings and Ayurveda packages from the award-winning Niraamaya Spa and a culinary experience that is global at heart and local at its soul.

