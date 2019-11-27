National Grid Electricity Transmission signs strategic deal with Smart Wires for power flow control technology to enable greater volumes of renewable power

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) has awarded a five-year framework agreement to power flow control technology company, Smart Wires. This will help decarbonize the UK electricity grid by enabling greater volumes of renewable power to be efficiently transferred to customers.

NGET will use modular power flow control technology to increase power transfer capability by making better use of its existing network. As the generation and demand connected to the network changes, network power flows change and circuits can become unequally loaded. Some circuits reach their maximum capacity while others are well below their limits. Installing power flow controllers allows NGET to provide the Electricity System Operator with the tools to quickly reduce the congestion that limits renewable generation, with minimal impact on communities and the environment.

NGET will proceed with five installations in 2020. These projects are anticipated to increase boundary capabilities by 1.5 gigawatts in total across three boundaries.

Smart Wires power flow control devices allow utilities to increase the efficiency and resilience of today's infrastructure. The technology's modular nature means it's quick to install and easy to move, thereby providing valuable flexibility. NGET can adjust the roll-out of the technology in response to network needs as they develop.

On visiting Smart Wires Global Research and Development Center in Silicon Valley, California, David Wright, Director of Electricity Transmission and Chief Electricity Engineer at National Grid, said, "NGET is pleased to sign this agreement with Smart Wires. This is an example of our commitment to deliver clean and affordable energy for our customers.

We have already completed several innovation projects with Smart Wires and have been impressed with their technology and professionalism.

I can see a world very soon where power grids everywhere become more intelligent, digital and controllable. NGET will be a leader in this transition and it's inevitable that technology like Smart Wires will be a big part of this future."

In response, Gregg Rotenberg, CEO of Smart Wires said, "NGET is demonstrating true global leadership and a genuine commitment to fighting climate change.

By making full use of their existing infrastructure, NGET is embracing the transformational changes that are required to achieve wide-scale decarbonization."

