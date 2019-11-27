International Development News
Papua New Guinea Air Services Limited Signs Agreement To Deploy Aireon's Space-Based Technology In PNG And Contribute To A Safer Sky In The Asia Pacific

 Today, Papua New Guinea Air Services Limited (PNGASL) announced it has signed an agreement to deploy Aireon's space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) air traffic surveillance service in the Port Moresby Flight Information Region (FIR). This announcement will enable the near-term deployment of 100 percent, real-time air traffic surveillance of all ADS-B equipped aircraft.

Since its operations commenced in 2008, PNGASL has relied on ground-based infrastructure for its surveillance capabilities. However, because of Papua New Guinea's extremely mountainous and difficult terrains, as well as unpredictable inclement weather, it has been a challenge for PNGASL to efficiently install and effectively maintain ground stations.

To solve the geographic constraints that limit existing ground-based surveillance, PNGASL previously relied on local third-party communications links. However, the ongoing disrupted power supply and outages in service availability have made dependence on third-party solutions an unreliable approach.

With space-based ADS-B, PNGASL will no longer be constrained by these geographic and technical challenges.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for PNGASL as we continuously strive to provide the highest standards of safety and efficiency for air traffic within and routed through our airspace," said Captain Ted Pakii, CEO and Managing Director of PNG Air Services Limited. "The Aireon surveillance data will strengthen all operations overseeing our FIR, from improving our controller's workload and broadening their capabilities, to facilitating user-preferred routes for our customers. Additionally, Aireon's technology will facilitate seamless services for the aviation industry in PNG and within the region and enable more accurate positioning for search and rescue operations among other benefits."

Within the next few months, PNGASL will have real-time air traffic surveillance over the Port Moresby FIR, which shares common borders with Brisbane FIR, managed by Airservices Australia, the Oakland Oceanic FIR, managed by The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and, Ujung Pandang FIR, managed by AirNav Indonesia. "Deploying Aireon's space-based ADS-B surveillance technology in the Port Moresby FIR solidifies PNGASL's position as a leader of aviation safety and efficiency in the region, and we are certain that these benefits will extend to the greater Asia Pacific," said Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "PNGASL plays a significant geographic role, being a main thoroughfare for traffic going from the north to the south and vice-versa. They are looking to provide the best-in-class services to their customers and stakeholders and real-time oceanic and terrestrial air traffic surveillance will absolutely accomplish that."

About PNGASL
PNG Air Services Limited is a State Aviation Enterprise (SAE) that was registered as a company in 2007 but started its operation in April 2008. Its primary business is to provide Air Navigation Services to the domestic and international air operators who use PNG airspace, with the vision to be recognized as a leading Air Navigation Service Provider within the region and beyond. http://www.pngairservices.com.pg/.

About Aireon LLC
Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

Press Contacts:

Bessie Andrew
Papua New Guinea Air Services Limited
+675 75010159
bandrew@pngairservices.com.pg

Jessie Hillenbrand
Aireon
+1 571 401 1407
Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390350/Aireon_LLC_Logo.jpg

