Indore's Municipal Corporation Becomes the First Asian Municipal Body to get its Sustainable City Projects Registered for Carbon Credits from VCS (Verified Carbon Standard, USA) Program

EKI Energy Services Limited, which was awarded the tender for sustainable city projects in the Smart City Indore initiative, has proven itself as a promising service provider with its experience and expertise.

Smart City Indore is an initiative launched by Indore Municipal Corporation, which includes the participation of residents to qualify Indore to the Smart City Mission, launched by the Government of India. Smart City Indore project aims to emphasize development in various sectors including Governance, Transportation, Energy & Waste Management, Water Management, Finance, Health & Education, Infrastructure and Heritage. With the financial support from carbon credit, following project will demonstrate how the carbon credit finance mechanism can catalyze environmentally-sustainable and financially-viable waste management practices. The various projects considered under this activity are:



Composting Bio-Methanation Solar PV

Speaking on this achievement, Prakash Kumar, Project Manager - EKI informed, "It's first-of-its-kind of projects in India, infact Asia, for any Municipal Organization to get regsitration for such scope of activities into VCS (Verified Carbon Standard, USA) program".

Asheesh Singh, Commissioner - IMC added, "Climate Change Mitigation projects adoptation is the need of the hour. In Madrid, UNFCCC COP25 meeting is happening in which all Parties (countries) are negotiating over Article 6 of Paris Agreement and soon we may have guidelines for ITMO (International Traded Mitigation Outcomes) trading. EnKing International with the head office at Indore was appointed as Consulting Organization for this activity."

Further, Manish Dabkara, MD - EKI said, "Project is registered for 30 years and it will get issuance of approx 3,50,000 credits/annum having International Carbon Market Value of avg. USD 2,00,000 -4,00,000 per annum. In VCS program, project deadline for Indian projects was set at 31st Dec 2019 & IMC project registration was completed well in time while having support from IMC team which is highly proactive to take and implement new intiatives."

About EKI Energy Services Limited:



EKI Energy Services Limited, is India's first public limited company, an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, is working in the field of energy, carbon and quality management, with brand name of EnKing International.



EKIESL is one of the leading firms in India having more than 400 national and international clientele, with its 5 nationwide offices and headquartered at Indore (MP - India). With a vision of "Making Planet Earth a Green Global Society", EKIESL is delivering services into the categories of R&D, training, consulting and auditing services.

