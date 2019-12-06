Left Menu
i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Canara Bank's Omni-Channel Consumer Banking - A Comprehensive Solution for Cutting-Edge Mobile and Internet Banking Experiences

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:44 IST

For some time now, Canara Bank, one of the leading public sector banks in India has been working with i-exceed for a successful digital transformation.

The bank started its digital transformation journey in 2017 by launching CANDI - India's first truly digital banking branch that offers various banking services to the customers including instant digital on-boarding.

The next phase of digital transformation took place in the form of Omni-Channel Consumer Banking. Here, the bank wanted to provide a consistent user experience to its customers across all mobile and Internet channels.

i-exceed's Appzillon Omni-Channel Consumer Banking proved to be the right fit for Canara Bank's requirements because of its capabilities to function as a stand-alone system and also perfectly integrate with existing legacy systems. Customers can now use common credentials and access a unified beneficiary database, limits, etc. across different solutions offered by the bank. i-exceed's offering also ensured quick time to market of all the project deliverables in an agile manner.

Omni-Channel Consumer Banking has been built using Appzillon Digital Experience Platform. A unique differentiator of the platform is its micro-app based architecture. It enables app developers to combine as well as customise micro apps from Appzillon Digital Repository to build complex apps much faster than other platforms in the market. Apps developed using Appzillon follow a 'code once deploy anywhere' approach that significantly reduces development and deployment effort for a wide range of environments (operating systems, browsers, and device form factors). The scalable architecture of the platform played an integral role in the app's success as it could swiftly adapt to the large volumes of transactions taking place on Canara Bank's Internet banking channel.

Recently, leading global FinTech-focused analyst firm IBS Intelligence recognized i-exceed at the Global FinTech Innovation Awards for 'Most Innovative Digital Banking Implementation' at Canara Bank.

S Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed commented, "We are proud to be associated with Canara Bank for almost three years in their digital transformation endeavours. We are very excited to partner with them on their multiple digital initiatives as they become a digital-first bank. We wish Canara Bank all the best in their initiatives and look forward to our continued engagement as there is a tremendous opportunity to bring more customers to perform all their transactions digitally."

About i-exceed

i-exceed technology solutions is a FinTech company that powers digital transformation of the world's leading banks and financial institutions. Appzillon, the flagship offering from i-exceed, consists of Appzillon Digital Banking and Appzillon Digital Experience Platform. Appzillon Digital Banking is a suite of pre-built multi-experience solutions that provides a consistent user experience to customers, employees, and operations teams across all their touch points. Appzillon Digital Experience Platform is a low-code visual development environment that enables enterprises to realize their digital initiatives while being future ready at the same time. Over 80 financial institutions and millions of their customers worldwide use Appzillon for powering digital banking.

Media Contact:
Frewin Francis
frewin.francis@i-exceed.com
+91-7411044890
i-exceed technology solutions

