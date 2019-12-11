Left Menu
Development News Edition

GreyOrange Launches Next Era Fulfillment Operating System Driven by GreyMatter™ Software Integrated with Ranger™ Series Mobile Robots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:59 IST
GreyOrange Launches Next Era Fulfillment Operating System Driven by GreyMatter™ Software Integrated with Ranger™ Series Mobile Robots

Fulfillment Operating System optimizes fulfillment for omnichannel, store replenishment and e-commerce to modernize distribution centers –

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreyOrange, a global software and mobile robotics provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations, today announced the latest release of its Fulfillment Operating System, which integrates GreyMatter software with the company's series of mobile robots.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8655751-greyorange-launches-next-era-fulfillment-operating-system/

GreyOrange is the only company that integrates software and robots built together specifically to improve order fulfillment throughput, scale, accuracy and economics. This release embodies capabilities that optimize fulfillment for companies with omnichannel and e-commerce needs and increases store efficiency by packing replenishment orders according to individual store layouts and preferences. It also expands the orchestration of data and actions across the Company's series of Ranger™ mobile robots.

Ranger robots are developed in concert with GreyMatter software and use machine learning to adjust decisions and behavior based on real-time observations. Additionally, maximum-life engineering ensures every Ranger robot delivers 'last and learn' value. Communication among the robots and the GreyMatter central system incorporates that learning so the entire system continues to get smarter. The robots are:

• Ranger GTP (formerly Butler) – Goods-to-person mobile robots that transport inventory from 220 to 3,500 pounds to workers for picking and packing;

• Ranger Mobile Sorter (formerly Flexo) – Mobile sortation robots that operate in fleets to efficiently and fluidly move parcels from receiving through dispatch to avoid sortation bottlenecks that can occur with rigid systems, especially during periods of peak volumes; • Ranger Picking (formerly PickPal) – a picking robot designed to work in tandem with goods-to-person robots to either can assist humans with picking orders or can pick orders autonomously in manned or unmanned warehouses.

GreyMatter intelligence is incorporated as a learning layer in the Ranger robots so that as they operate they can adapt to what is happening within the distribution center and externally as order patterns and fulfillment expectations fluctuate. The robots communicate with each other and with the GreyMatter central system so it can continuously recalculate order fulfillment priorities and inventory movement patterns based on real-time factors such as order fulfillment commitments, actual fulfillment speeds, available resources and time remaining in dispatch windows.

"Synthesizing GreyMatter with a family of individually purposed robots that are built to be collaborative with each other and with the GreyMatter hub makes GreyOrange unique in the industry; it represents the culmination of many years of intensive research and development by the Company," said Akash Gupta, Chief Technology Officer for GreyOrange. "We've seen the performance benefits of designing artificial intelligence-driven software and mobile robotics together, so that each enhances the learning and adaptation of the other, rather than alternative approaches that simply interface software and robots," he added.

By adding numerous adaptive-learning, self-learning, collaborative decision-making and analytics enhancements to GreyMatter and the Ranger robot series, GreyOrange can more intelligently connect people, processes and technology to modernize fulfillment for throughput speed, scale, accuracy and yield.

"Many companies are struggling to keep up with expectations for same-day and next-day delivery along with store replenishment runs that are required two to three times per week or even daily," said Samay Kohli, Chief Executive Officer for GreyOrange. "They are trying to meet modern fulfillment demands using software and hardware built for a time before Amazon changed the game for everyone by accelerating collective expectations. The idea that software and robots built together using the same intelligence is required in a modern Fulfillment Operating System is unique to GreyOrange, and represents the only solution built specifically to address modern fulfillment challenges," he added.

Many of the enhancements in GreyMatter are centered on data pattern intelligence and the ability of mobile robots to operate at scale across a distribution center, including retrieving and placing inventory racks on multiple floors or mezzanines using elevator access. Together, GreyMatter and Ranger robots comprise a Fulfillment Operating System designed for fast-paced, high-volume, high-product-variety operations, unlike disparate hardware and software solutions built for an earlier time and interfaced together in a complex technology system.

GreyMatter further enhances prioritized order fulfillment at scale, both predictively and in real time, by continuously considering inventory positions, orders, promise dates, cost impacts, revenue implications, labor available, time available and fleets of robots available. The software then orchestrates how the Company's robots navigate across a distribution center, working autonomously or alongside people, to ensure the right inventory is at the right place at the right time to fulfill the decisions made in priority order, even during times of peak pace and volume. GreyOrange terms the outcome High-Yield Fulfillment, meaning the payoffs from orders filled and dispatched are greater than the tradeoffs from orders that could have been fulfilled earlier but were assigned a later fulfillment time by the system.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global company that modernizes order fulfillment through Artificial Intelligence-driven software and mobile robots built together so they cooperate in deciding on and executing warehouse activities that maximize payoffs and minimize tradeoffs to create the highest yield. The company's next era Fulfillment Operating System driven by always-solving GreyMatter software considers predictive and real-time data regarding orders, promises, inventory, shipping windows, and resources to orchestrate how workers and robots work as a team to fulfill the right orders at the right time. GreyOrange experts help organizations master fulfillment in the Age of Immediacy so they keep promises, capture more revenue, and improve the work experience for warehouse employees. GreyOrange has core operations in the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan and India. www.GreyOrange.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebou...

Rugby-Thousands laud Brave Blossoms in central Tokyo parade

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Tokyo on Wednesday to cheer parading members of the Japan rugby union team who made history at their home World Cup earlier this year, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.As he did during th...

UPDATE 1-French pension reform to impact people entering job market from 2022 -media

The French governments pension reform plan, key details of which are set to be unveiled later on Wednesday, will fully apply to people entering the labour market from 2022 and will not impact anyone born before 1975, French media reported.P...

British PM Johnson says election could not be tighter

Britains electoral contest could not be tighter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, a day before the vote.This could not be more critical, it could not be tighter. Im just saying to everybody the risk is very real that we could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019