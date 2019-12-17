Left Menu
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Bags Two Prestigious Healthcare Awards at the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Elets Annual Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-12-2019 18:20 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:20 IST
• 'Best Post-Crash Service' at the FICCI Road Safety Awards

• 'Integrated referral transport Ambulance Service in Madhya Pradesh' at the Elets Annual Healthcare Excellence Awards

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd ( ZHL), Asia's largest private medical service provider company, recently bagged the two most significant awards in the healthcare industry - 'Best Post-Crash Service' at the FICCI Road Safety Awards 2019 and the Healthcare Excellence Award for 'Integrated referral transport Ambulance Service in Madhya Pradesh' at the Elets Annual Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019.

FICCI Road Safety Awards is designed for creating awareness among people about the need and essence of road safety alongside identifying common causes of road accidents & fatalities and derive possible solutions offered by industry. The prestigious award was conferred in New Delhi by Shri Baijayant Jay Panda, National Vice President, and Spokesperson, Bhartiya Janta Party.

Ziqitza rightly fitting into the title, has been providing relentless and timely support to the victims, ZHL alone has helped save more than 22 million lives, and have attended to more than 4 lakh accidents cases to date in the said regions. The jury also appreciated the fact that ZHL has not only used ambulances to save lives but also trained over 3.33 lakh bystanders in first aid training who are equipped to act at the time of road accidents and increase the survival rate within the Golden Hour.

Elets Healthcare Innovation Summit and Annual Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019 celebrate the excellence in Healthcare and felicitate healthcare providers for their critical contributions and services to the industry. The recognition for ZHL's continuous efforts - the Integrated referral transport Ambulance Service in MP was presented by Mr. S.R Marak, Additional Resident Commissioner, Government of Meghalaya and Ms. Padma Jaiswal, Secretary, Directorate of IT, Government of Puducherry. This award recognized that the EMS service provided by ZHL in the state, has served 12196963 people via a network of 606 ambulances, 150 MMU's (Mobile Medical Units) and 350 number of Call Centre Executives. The services can be availed by dialling a single number of Dial-in 108 for an Ambulance for a medical emergency, Ambulance for pregnant women, health helpline for medical queries and Mobile Medical Unit.

The event was well attended by stalwarts in the health care industry - Mr. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Hon'ble Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; Mr. Jai Pratap Singh, Hon'ble Minister, Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh amongst other health policymakers and experts.

Commenting proudly on the win, Mr. Naresh Jain, CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, "We thank FICCI and Elets for recognising us and our efforts in India. Such awards and recognition work as an added booster to organisations that work towards the wellbeing of the society. This win is dedicated to the entire workforce of Ziqitza Family that goes beyond the call of duty and serves the society. We are also thankful to the state governments who have given us this opportunity to serve people and our private partners for always believing in our work. We want to continue with our commitment to meeting international standards of quality in Emergency Medical Services and be accessible to all people regardless of their income."

About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.

Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is currently operating 3300 plus Ambulances across Mumbai, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab and Odisha, MP and Jharkhand. ZHL has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India. ZHL is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 16 states and has served more than 22 million people till date. For more details, visit: https://www.zhl.org.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056191/ZHL_Awards.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

