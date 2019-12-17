Left Menu
Sales Performance International Announces Conversation Genius™

Sales Performance International (SPI), a global leader in sales performance improvement announced today the release of Conversation Genius™.

According to Jürgen Heyman, CEO at SPI, "The biggest universal challenge for sales organizations around the world is creating and maintaining high levels of 'situational fluency' for sales professionals. To be effective 'consultative' sellers, salespeople need a reflexive ability to discuss each buyer's specific business issues, what is causing them, and which capabilities are needed to address those challenges."

Conversation Genius™ provides an innovative technology solution to the situational fluency problem, and:

  • Incorporates direct messaging input from marketing to populate consultative conversation templates by industry and role
  • Provides an easy way for salespeople to study specific business issues, their causes, and how solution capabilities address them
  • Includes an innovative game interface that allows salespeople to attain conversational certification for specific buyers within industries
  • Accelerates onboarding for new salespeople by creating rapid business fluency
  • Enables new product and solution messaging to be instantly delivered to the sales organization

Conversation Genius™ can be utilized for any selling methodology, and ensures that an organization's brand promise and key messages are completely understood and communicated consistently across the sales channel. 

Conversation Genius™ is available immediately – for more information visit our website or contact us at info@spisales.com.

About Sales Performance International

Sales Performance International (SPI) is a world leader in sales performance improvement and collaborates with leading global companies to drive measurable and sustainable revenue growth and operational performance improvements. SPI's unique integration of world-class curriculum, performance technology, and expert services creates a continuous improvement system for enterprise sales organizations. Multi-year, independent research demonstrates that SPI's methods help our customers achieve measurable revenue growth and accelerate their time-to results.

With extensive sales performance expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global resources, SPI has assisted more than 1,500,000 sales and management professionals in more than 50 countries and 14 languages achieve higher levels of performance. SPI has offices in Charlotte, NC, Brussels, London, and Shanghai, China; our clients include: Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Emerson Process Management, IBM, Kyocera, MasterCard, Maersk, Orange, Philips Healthtech and ThyssenKrupp Elevators. For more information, please visit www.spisales.com.

