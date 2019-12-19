Left Menu
C.R.I. the Leader in Energy-efficient Pump Manufacturing Wins the Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award for the 5th Time and 3rd in a row From the Government of India

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-12-2019 18:17 IST
- C.R.I. Pumps, the leader in energy-efficient fluid management solutions and India's highest contributor of AgDSM government projects, wins the National Energy Conservation Award 2019

NEW DELHI, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering the broadest range of B.E.E. 5 Star-Rated pumps, C.R.I. stands out once again as the leader in energy-efficient pumps by winning the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 in the Pumps category.

On receiving this award from Shri R.K. Singh, Honourable Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Mr G. Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director, C.R.I. Group, said, "It is an honour to receive the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award from Government of India. C.R.I.'s core values and commitment to better the world has made winning this award possible for three times consecutively, and five times in all. With the use of pumps gaining momentum over the years, conserving energy became our primary mission. The relentless efforts of our R&D Division, FLUDYN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTRE (recognised by the Government of India), and the entire team at C.R.I. has resulted in achieving higher hydraulic and overall pumping efficiency in our products. We thank the Government of India for rightfully recognising our persistent efforts in conserving energy. We also thank all our customers, dealers, stakeholders and employees for their role in inspiring us to achieve our mission."

C.R.I. is one of the few pump manufacturers in the world to offer a wide range of futuristic pumps to suit various fluid application needs including speciality pumps for the industries and water & waste water pumping upto 1850 Kw (2500 hp).

C.R.I. is investing significant resources into IoT (Internet of Things) enabled smart pumps that can operate from remote through mobile phones or auto programmed thus eliminating the need of manual intervention, safeguarding the environmental resources including energy, water, time and money. C.R.I. has supplied over 60,000 energy-efficient IoT pumps till date.

C.R.I. is the government's trustworthy partner in successfully implementing various energy saving rojects including AgDSM. This is a proud achievement of C.R.I.

In this latest era with plenty of new & renewable energy, C.R.I. has made a significant contribution towards energy conservation by installing over 30,000 Solar Pumps with IoT enabled homegrown cutting-edge technology with D.C. and A.C. motors that suits Solar pumping systems perfectly to provide more efficiency. Considering the durability, C.R.I. Stainless steel pumpsets are well recognised by the solar segment.

With over 300 Star-Rated pumps, so far C.R.I. has installed over 1.4 Million pumps across the country, resulting in a cumulative saving of over 13,000 Million Units of electricity for the nation. Not just power saving, C.R.I. pumps have also reduced carbon footprint to the extent of 10 Million Metric Tonne. With an ambitious strategy, C.R.I. is looking to contribute more to the nation in the years to come.

About the Company:

C.R.I. ranks high among the world's fastest-growing fluid management solution providers with a wide global presence. C.R.I. offers Pumps, Motors, Valves, IoT Drives & Controllers, Pipes, Wires & Cables, and Solar Pumping Systems. The Group has a diversified range of 9,000 products in its portfolio and is among the few to manufacture 100 percent stainless steel pumps in the world. C.R.I. products are sold through 20,000 outlets spread over 120 countries backed by 1,500 service centres worldwide. The company has 21 manufacturing facilities across the globe and has made acquisitions in the U.K. and Italy. The R&D division - 'Fludyn Advanced Technology Centre' is recognised by the Ministry of Science & Technology. It has been India's top Exporter; winner of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) award 14 times and also won National Energy Conservation (N.E.C.) award five times.

C.R.I. Fluid Systems products cater to diverse segments such as:

Chemical & Process, Power, Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Sugar & Distilleries, Paper & Pulp, Marine & Defence, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical & Refineries, Solar, Building, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Agriculture & Residential.

For more information, please visit: https://in.crigroups.com/

