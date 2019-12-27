Slowdown has no Impact on Campus Placements at Chandigarh University: Record 4000 Offers Made During First Phase of Campus Placements for Batch 2020

MOHALI, India, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students of Chandigarh University have bucked the fears of an economic slowdown as the university has registered record number of recruitments by top notch multinationals during the first phase of campus placements for the batch 2020. More than 4000 offers have been made till date in the first phase of the campus placements for Engineering, MBA, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Media and students of other programs. This was informed by Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S. Bawa during a media interaction. "Some of multi-nationals which participated in the first phase of the recruitments for batch 2020 students included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Nutanix, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, Walmart, Deloitte and others. There has been about common 100 multinationals this year which are common recruiters for fresh talent at IITs, NITs and Chandigarh University", added Dr. Bawa.

"There has been a quantum jump in number of offers made by Fortune 500 Companies and Top 100 Companies of India in the first phase of campus placements for batch 2020 in comparison to last year", said Dr. Bawa. More than 700 students have bagged multiple offers till date and the highest package offered during ongoing campus placements for batch 2020 has touched 31.77 LPA which has been offered to Computer Science Engineering and IT Engineering students, while the highest package for Automobile & Mechanical Engineering students has been 21 LPA and that for Civil, Electronics & Electrical branch students has been 20 LPA each.

"Companies like Accenture has made 1269 offers, Wipro 573 offers, Cognizant 400 offers, Capgemini 428 offers, L&T Infotech 255 offers, Hewlett Packard 175 offers, Tech Mahindra 169 offers and IBM 196 Offers during the last five years which has been the highest number of offers made by the respective multi-nationals across North India", added Dr. Bawa. Chandigarh University has been able to maintain good perception as the top-notch companies keep recruiting fresh talent year after year. There has been 7 MNCs which has offered more than 20 LPA, 10 Multinationals offering package more than 15 LPA, 20 Companies offering package more than 10 LPA and about 100 multinationals offering package more than 5 LPA and the number continues to grow each year.

"Students passing-out from Chandigarh University will have no dearth of job opportunities as the university continues to engage with corporate sector to update the course curriculum as per the Industry expectations and offer new age programs in the emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and others", said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059705/Campus_Placement.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.