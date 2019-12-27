MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2 Announces Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow Srijita Ghosh from Kolkata and Ekanshi Singhal from Ahmedabad as Finalists

Leading models Urvi Shetty, Krissann Berreto along with digital sensation Nidhi Singh and VJ Anusha Dandekar turn style mentors for contestants

Pantaloons, India's leading fast fashion destination from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and MTV India along with Liva Fluid Fashion are back with season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars, that’s bigger, better and more exciting! MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars season 2 has announced top three finalists hailing from Lucknow, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, who are all set to compete for the prestigious title.

High on style, the season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars received over 30,000 registrations of which 2000 contestants were shortlisted for the auditions held in various cities across the country. The nine finalists shortlisted from nine cities put their best foot forward and created a unique video capsule representing their true style in Episode 1. They were mentored by popular influencer and winner of India’s next top Model Season 4 Urvi Shetty as she helped them channel their inner fashionista. The 6 contestants that qualified for the next round were surprised by the presence of leading model and influencer Krissann Berreto. Krissann took the second episode several notches higher on style as she curated the exciting after-party themed editorial shoot and shared her secret style tips with the contestants.

The competition turned into the ultimate battlefield as digital sensation Nidhi Singh shortlisted 4 contestants to showcase 5 different looks in a minute. Seemingly difficult at first, the contestants pulled it off with swag as the mentor helped them push boundaries. The style mentors have played an essential role in grooming these participants and helping them make the most of the platform provided by MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. The next episode is the season finale in which the contestants will be mentored by ultimate style diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar to find the ultimate style superstar from the top three. The 3 finalists are Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow, Srijita Ghosh from Kolkata and Ekanshi Singhal from Ahmedabad.

Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing & E-commerce, Pantaloons said, “It’s been a fantastic partnership with MTV for season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. The second edition of this national level hunt has been very successful so far and we have been amazed by the style and fashion quotient which the contestants have displayed. We are very pleased to announce our top 3 finalists and wish them all the best for the finale. We look forward to seeing them in action as they amp up their style quotient to be the next Pantaloons Style Superstar.”

MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars provides a platform for young audiences to showcase their talent, flair for fashion and unique personalities. Staying true to the brand’s mission of ‘Style your Change’, this year’s property revolves around the theme of Fashion Transformation.

The grand finale of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars will air tonight at 10 PM on MTV and the previous episodes can be viewed on the Voot app.

About Pantaloons Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is India’s favourite Fast Fashion Destination has 340 fashion destinations spread across 155+ towns and cities in the country. With continued focus on catering to varied apparel and non‐apparel needs of Indian consumers in a modern retail environment, Pantaloons has emerged as a strong brand in the fashion industry over the past two decades and is making fashion accessible across the length and breadth of the country. Website: www.pantaloons.com.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

ABFRL is a part of USD 48.3 billion Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,118 cr. spanning retail space of 7.5 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2019), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

As a fashion conglomerate, ABFRL has a strong network of 2,714 brand stores across 750 cities in the country. It is present across18000+ multi-brand outlets and 5000+ point of sales in department stores across India. It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years.

Pantaloons is one of India’s favourite Fast Fashion Destination. The International Brands portfolio boasts of - The Collective, India's largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and select mono-brands such as Ted Baker, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and Simon Carter.

Image 1: VJ Benafsha Soonawalla

Image 2: L-R: The Finalists of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Srijita Ghosh from Kolkata, Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow and Ekanshi Singhal from Ahmedabad

