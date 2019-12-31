Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Digital Concerts - India s First Talent Identification and Nurturing Platform for Indian Classical Performing Arts Unveiled

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:01 IST
HCL Digital Concerts - India s First Talent Identification and Nurturing Platform for Indian Classical Performing Arts Unveiled

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

HCL Concerts, an initiative dedicated to promoting Indian classical performing arts, today unveiled HCL Digital Concerts. A first-of-a-kind initiative, HCL Digital Concerts is aimed at identifying, nurturing and supporting the next generation of talent in the Indian classical performing arts space. It will provide a platform to young and aspiring artists to showcase their talent to the world through a digital medium. HCL will also support the artists in their journey to emerge as the next generation of performers as well as build their web presence.

The selection process for HCL Digital Concerts comprises:

• Inviting entries – artists from all sub-genres including vocals, instrumental and dance across classical, semi-classical, fusion, Sufi-fusion and classical-fusion from across the country are invited to submit their entries at - https://www.hclconcerts.com/digitalconcertsapplication/ • There is no application fee

• Identifying talented performers - 36 artists will be identified by specialized agencies from the overall entry pool, over 12-months • These artists will perform at 12 HCL Digital Concerts (over 12 months) – with three artists or bands per Concert

• Performing with the legends – HCL Digital Concerts will further shortlist the 36 artists to identify Nine top performers who will get an opportunity to share the stage with established legends • Maestros of Indian Classical performing arts - Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Anil Srinivasan and Purbayan Chatterjee are part of the jury that will identify these nine performers

Sitar Maestro, Purbayan Chatterjee said, “India has had a long-standing ‘guru-shishya’ parampara that has ensured that senior artists mentor young talent to nurture and sustain the classical arts from generation to generation. I have had the good fortune to do this in my personal capacity, but the opportunity to do this with an entirely new generation of upcoming talent under the aegis of HCL Digital Concerts takes this to an altogether higher level. A platform like HCL Digital Concerts will give emerging artists an opportunity with truly global scale and reach, that was not possible earlier.”

Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation said “HCL Digital Concerts is a first-of-a-kind talent identification and nurturing platform that will help connect the younger artists with the connoisseurs of Indian Classical performing arts. I am hopeful that over the next 12 months, we will be able to identify hidden gems and nurture them to eventually emerge as torchbearers of India’s glorious legacy of classical arts.”

HCL Digital Concerts initiative is also creating a program to help these talented artists maximize their potential. This will include building compelling artists’ portfolios, giving them sustained exposure on the HCL Concerts web platforms and helping them connect with other platforms and agencies. HCL Digital Concerts will also train them to leverage the power of social media to engage with and increase their followers.

Notes to the Editor -

About HCL Concerts

The conservation and promotion of India’s art and cultural heritage is very close to HCL’s heart. To this end, HCL has been organizing HCL Concerts for 21 years, dedicated to nurturing and promoting talent rooted in the glorious heritage of Indian classical performing arts. Concerts under the umbrella of HCL Concerts are organized at Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, and Chennai in India and at New York and San Francisco in the US regularly throughout the year. Over 600 artists have graced this platform and have contributed towards reinvigorating the Indian classical performing arts.

Over the years, more platforms have been developed to contribute to the growth of the Indian performing arts ecosystem. Most notable of these are the HCL music App, allowing music lovers across the world a chance to enjoy the most comprehensive collection of classical music from the comforts of their home for free, and HCL Digital Concerts, a talent identification and nurturing program aimed at showcasing the talented and upcoming classical performing artists to a global audience through a digital medium.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA stir: Students can protest as long as peace not disturbed, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday said students can agitate against the CAA and the NRC in the state as long as their protest stays peaceful. Reacting to a protest call given by student unions for January 1 in universiti...

China probes pneumonia outbreak amid SARS fears: state media

China is investigating an outbreak of viral pneumonia, state media reported Tuesday, amid online speculation that it might be linked to SARS, the flu-like virus that killed hundreds of people a decade ago. A team of experts from the Nationa...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan passes law to combat Chinese influence on politics

Taiwans parliament passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat perceived threats from China as the island gears up for a presidential vote on Jan. 11 amid heightened tension with Beijing. The legislation is part of a years-long eff...

Tamil orator booked over alleged provocative remarks against

Flooded with a volley of complaints seeking action over his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, police have booked a Tamil orator on charges, including instigating violence and rift between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019