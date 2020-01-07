Left Menu
  Gurugram
  07-01-2020
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:34 IST
VVDN s 5G Business Unit Expands its L1 Engineering Capability for Development of 5G Solutions (CU/DU, RU Small Cell Repeaters and UE Test Equipment)

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN is expanding its capabilities on 5G Network Infrastructure solutions and as a part of strategy VVDN is focused on providing custom engineering solutions on the design & development of 5G-network equipment around Layer 1. VVDN has also developed 5G Layer 1 IP's (High Phy & Low Phy) and these IP's enable faster development of custom solutions. VVDN is focused on doing the engineering for below given solutions in the 5G space:

• CU/DU

• Radio Units • Small Cell

• Fronthaul eCPRI multiplexers • Layer 1 Acceleration Cards

Joseph George, Vice President- 5G Business Unit said, "VVDN is committed to put significant investment in 5G space and one of the major focus areas is 5G Layer 1. We are also planning to do turnkey projects for our customers and provide them the complete integrated solutions. We are offering IP's as well as custom engineering services around Layer 1."

VVDN is partnered with multiple silicon companies and is using either FPGA or SOC for 5G solutions based on customer requirements. The strong partnerships with silicon vendors has enabled VVDN to deliver the 5G reference solutions to:

•Telecom Operators

•Tier 1 and Tier 2 Telecom Equipment Vendors • Large System Integrators

• Server Vendors

5G is set to pick up momentum in 2020 and customers are continuously looking for strategic partnerships to enable next generation 5G solutions. VVDN is targeting global markets for providing its services and focused on certain key regions. Vivek Bansal, President Engineering said, "VVDN is certain to grow its revenues significantly in the 5G space and we have already achieved significant design wins in North America, Korea, India and Japan regions. VVDN is committed to put investment to create an advance lab for 5G in India, which would make India a major hub for development for 5G solutions. In addition, VVDN's combined capability of product engineering & manufacturing would attract customers to work with us for complete product development as well as mass production."

To know further about VVDN 5G offerings please email on info@vvdntech.com

About VVDN:

VVDN is one of the leading Product Engineering, Cloud and Manufacturing Companies uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world-class quality products. VVDN is one of the fastest growing ODM's out of India, which is innovating for the next era using technologies such as 5G, AI, ML, Blockchain, Big Data, and Analytics. Incepted in 2007, VVDN has 9 Design and RnD Centers, 4 Manufacturing Plants in India with a global presence in US, Canada, Europe, S. Korea and Japan.

For more information about VVDN, please visit www.vvdntech.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062507/VVDN_5G_L1.jpg

