LumaCyte Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Single-Cell Analysis New Product Innovation Award for Its Novel Laser Force Cytology™ Technology

  • Santa Clara
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:37 IST
 Based on its recent analysis of the global single-cell analysis market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LumaCyte, LLC (LumaCyte) with the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for its groundbreaking Laser Force Cytology™ (LFC™) technology. The solution accelerates therapies and analytical insights by enabling new cell discovery, characterization and phenotyping across broad applications. LumaCyte's recently launched flagship platform, Radiance®, is an automated, high-content, label-free single-cell analysis and sorting platform. LFC™ helps labs and biopharmaceutical organizations cost-effectively optimize viral quantification for example, which are critical assays for vaccine and cell and gene therapy development and production, leading to easier sample preparation, shortened detection time, and high-quality, objective data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061196/LumaCyte_Award.jpg

"LFC's novel approach empowers the discovery, characterization, and sorting of cells from biological samples based upon their inherent physical, biochemical, and biological characteristics. As a result, LumaCyte can offer direct-from-cell sample to analysis/sorting with no antibody staining, processing, antibody-induced phenotype changes, or fixation," said Christi Bird Ulan, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Ultimately, the LFC technology provides customers a rapid, automated cell-based assay that delivers significant improvements in speed, accuracy, and sensitivity."

Radiance combines optical force, microfluidics, imaging and robust multivariate data analytics to discover, characterize and sort new cells of interest. By measuring subtle changes in unique biochemical and biophysical cellular properties new data and insights can be collected and analysed simultaneously through multivariate models to better understand cellular systems, developing more powerful predictive analytics. Furthermore, Radiance's small footprint allows it to easily fit on any standard laboratory bench. LumaCyte's technology also boasts a spectrum of applications, including viral infectivity for cell and gene therapy, vaccine development and manufacturing, adventitious agent testing, cancer biology research and development, induced pluripotent stem cells, infectious disease, and pre-clinical drug discovery. Other label-free applications include gene expression, cell clearance, and epigenetics, as well as quality control and process optimization for biomanufacturing.

Significantly, LumaCyte's microfluidic LFC technology does not cause damage to cells like other technologies, which allows for higher recovery rates of viable cells, a crucial advantage for sensitive cells or small samples. The technology evaluates single suspended or fixed cells directly without the use of antibody or genetic labeling. As a result, Laser Force Cytology eliminates research bias when investigating changes in cell populations, a major advantage over other technologies on the market.

"Following the success of its product, LumaCyte recently announced the third doubling of its manufacturing and laboratory space. It expects to grow another 60% by early 2020 and remains focused on providing researchers with a transformational diagnostic tool that can accelerate medical and pharmaceutical discoveries through novel cell analysis and sorting," noted Ulan. "LumaCyte has set itself apart from its peers with its outstanding thought leadership, exceptional value proposition, and potential to revolutionize cytometry in applications ranging from biomanufacturing to cancer biology, research and drug discovery and development."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About LumaCyte

LumaCyte is an advanced research and bioanalytics instrumentation company headquartered in Charlottesville, VA. LumaCyte produces label-free, single cell analysis and sorting instrumentation where the use of antibody or genetic labeling is not required for cellular analysis. This revolutionary technology utilizes Laser Force Cytology™ (LFC™) to measure optical and fluidic forces within a microfluidic channel to identify and measure the intrinsic cellular properties of each cell. The multivariate nature of the data has enabled a host of Big Data strategies and cloud computing capabilities that drive advanced analytics, allowing a deeper understanding of cell based biological systems. Applications of LumaCyte's label-free platform technology include viral infectivity for vaccine development and manufacturing, cancer biology R&D, CAR T-cell immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, iPSCs, infectious disease, and pre-clinical drug discovery, in addition to multiple applications across the biomanufacturing sector for quality control and process optimization.

