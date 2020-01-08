Left Menu
Mars Incorporated and Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) Join Forces to Accelerate the Development of New Cacao Varieties with Higher Yield, Increased Disease Resistance and Improved Quality

Global demand for cacao is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 5% for the foreseeable future1. In the past, increasing demand has been met by increasing the total acreage under cacao cultivation. However, this approach has come at a high cost in terms of deforestation and environmental degradation. As part of its Cocoa for Generations strategy, Mars Incorporated has committed to meeting its future cacao needs through a 100% sustainable supply-chain. Cocoa for Generations is how Mars intends to step-change efforts, lead the way and invite others to partner with them in a new approach to increase farmer income, protect children and preserve forests today, and crack the code on a model of modern sustainable cocoa farming for tomorrow. Achieving a 100% sustainable supply-chain will not be an easy task – especially since the cacao crop will increasingly compete with other crops such as oil palm and rubber for available farmland. Improved agronomic practices will help achieve this goal, but alone will not be sufficient. The key will be to significantly increase the genetic potential of cacao to produce higher yields and improved quality on the same or even less farmland. With this goal in mind, Mars has engaged Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) in a collaborative project to accelerate the development of new cacao varieties with higher yields, increased disease resistance and improved quality.

About Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP)

Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) is an advanced optimization analytics company located in New York, USA and Chiapas, Mexico; and dedicated to the conservation, evaluation and utilization of natural genetic resources to deliver high performing plant materials and creating value and efficiency through innovative and sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the global community. NSIP is focused on maximizing genetic performance via a unique pipeline of new breeding technologies based on genomics, operations research and other advanced fields of mathematics and computer science. NSIP's advanced genetics and breeding technologies have resulted in a multifold increase in productivity and quality across a wide variety of field, vegetable, perennial and orphan crops, while minimizing R&D costs. NSIP is also focused on the development of high throughput and high fidelity in vitro propagation techniques to meet the needs of growers – especially those involved in the production of perennial plantation crops.

Dr. Steven Tanksley (Chief Technology Officer, NSIP):

"NSIP is excited to be providing both its expertise and advanced analytical tools in this collaboration with Mars to develop and offer higher yielding, more resistance and higher quality cacao varieties for the benefit of farmers and consumers worldwide."

For more information about NSIP, please visit NSIP, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 115,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. 

Dr. David Mackill (Director of Genetics and Breeding, Mars):

"Developing improved cacao varieties through field breeding is expensive and requires decades before new planting materials can reach the farmers. Through our new partnership with NSIP we anticipate greatly accelerating the effort to develop new productive and disease resistant cacao planting materials for the benefit of cocoa farmers worldwide. Using science to improve the productivity of cocoa is just one of the many ways we're bringing to life our Mars Cocoa for Generations Strategy"

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

1 Cocoa demand (2019) Cacao Oro Group (https://cacaooro.com)

