Lakmé Academy Powered by Aptech Launches Winged - India s First Hair & Makeup Reality Web Series

Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA), one of the leading beauty training institutes in India, has launched 'Winged' - India's first Hair and makeup reality web series in collaboration with MTV India offering an exclusive platform to the hair and makeup aspirants across the country, to showcase their talent and win the title as India's first Hair & Makeup superstar. The winner of this title will be the brand ambassador of Lakmé Academy for a year and will be groomed & trained to be a digital influencer. Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, together with MTV India organized a pan India, college outreach program touching nearly 16500+ beauty & makeup aspirants over a period of 3 months. Top 15 shortlisted candidates were trained by the experts at Lakmé academy and the final shortlisting of 10 contenders were introduced to the stage of 'Winged'.

Lakmé Academy collaborated with MTV to create an intellectual property called Winged. Winged is a weekly 6 web - episode series capturing the journey of above 10 contestants battling it out to win the ultimate crown as India's first Hair & Makeup superstar. The first web episode aired on the 6th of December 2019 crossed eight hundred fifty thousand views followed by collectively 4.5 million views over the last 5 web episodes that has been aired so far. Every web episode was uniquely challenged to explore different styles of makeup, including Bollywood divas, Indian Brides belonging to different cultures, music genres, cos-play, etc.

There were eliminations after every episode and 3 out of the 10 contenders have secured their place in the finale, and only one of them would earn the title as India's first 'hair and makeup superstar'. The finale will be aired on Friday 10th Jan 2020.

The host for the show is Gaelyn Mendonca and mentoring and guiding the contestants will be the judges - Pushkaraj Shenai, the CEO of Lakmé Lever, Anupma Katiyal, National Creative Director at Lakmé salon and Model Actor and VJ, Sushant Divgikar who also represented India in Mr. Gay World 2014. For episode 2nd and 3rd, actor Preetika Rao also mentored the contestants as a judge on the show.

Talking about the overwhelming response received for Winged, Mr. Pravir Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. said, "The Indian beauty market, which was valued at $6.5 billion in 2017, is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2025. This industry is seeing rapid strides and is highly employable. We are thrilled and very proud to be releasing our first reality web series - 'Winged' powered by MTV India. This is a 6 episode show that challenges aspiring hair and makeup artists, grooms and evaluates them and takes them on the best professional journey they could ever dream of. The winner gets to be 'the brand ambassador of Lakmé academy' for a year. This could change their life."

Sushant Divgikar, Indian model, performer, VJ & drag queen said, "As a judge on Winged Series, I wanted the contestants to come out of their comfort zone, to make them go over-the-top with their craft if they had to and I could see that fire in them to be the best. Being an influencer and someone who puts on makeup every day, I had a great time mentoring the young beauty aspirants on Winged."

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakmé Lever, said, "The quality standard and expectations from the contestants were really high, and we loved to see how each of them took the effort to make their model look stunning and beautiful, tried to be innovative with the detailing and stayed positive despite the pressure."

Anupma Katiyal, National Creative Director at Lakmé salon said, "This is the first time that a show like this has come up where aspiring hair & makeup artists are given the center stage, otherwise these people, are always behind the scenes. We at Lakmé Academy are happy to train these aspirants and excited to be a part of their journey. Winged as a platform would literally offer wings accelerating their career ahead by a decade."

Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech won the Global Education Awards 2019 for 'The Best Beauty & Wellness Training Institute of the Year'. Aptech Ltd. which was also awarded "Skill Learning Award - Beauty Training" by Franchise India in 2018.

About Aptech Ltd. Aptech Ltd. has been the pioneer in the education and training business for the past thirty years. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence in more than 1300 centers, Aptech has effectively ventured into ten diverse sectors ranging from IT training to personal development. With a presence in 40 emerging countries, it has successfully trained over 7 million students through its two main streams of business-Individual training and Enterprise business.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation & Multimedia), Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, and Aptech English Learning Academy brands. Enterprise business includes Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions).

About Lakmé Lever

Lakmé Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakmé Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of HUL. It operates Indias first and leading chain of Lakmé Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty care, with a presence of over 425 Lakmé Salons at premium locations in 125 plus cities.

Lakmé Lever brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakmé Fashion Week to modern Indian women through a team of over 4000 highly trained professional stylists. Lakmé Lever offers customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the center of Lakmé Levers growth philosophy and innovation services contribute more than 30% to its revenues.

More than 100 entrepreneurs have partnered with Lakmé Lever as franchisees to own Lakmé Salons across the country. Backed by a comprehensive franchisee support model, expansion is one of the key focus areas for the company where a master franchisee and multi-store franchisee are provided special support and benefits.

For further information, please visit www.lakme-academy.com.

To view all the episodes, please visit www.lakme-academy.com/winged.

Image 1: Judges Pushkaraj Shenai, Sushant Divgikar and Anupma Katiyal at Lakme Academy Winged Series

Image 2: Judges Pushkaraj Shenai & Actor Preetika Rao mentoring the contestant at Lakme Academy Winged series

Video: Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech presents Winged powered by MTV

