STRATACACHE Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Hakuhodo DY Holdings to Drive Digital Transformation and Enhance In-Store Retail Engagement Experiences

Leading global marketing technology solutions provider STRATACACHE today announced a strategic technology partnership with Hakuhodo DY Holdings, a well-established international marketing, advertising and communications company based in Japan, to jointly develop innovative customer engagement experiences to influence shopper behavior and drive digital transformation.

This partnership comes in the midst of a retail evolution driven by shifting consumer demands, which is seeing more brands and retailers recognizing the value of digital transformation, leveraging advanced marketing technologies to boost in-store sales.

The Hakuhodo DY Group Digital Location Media Business Center brings marketing methods which reflect how "everyday lives are changing as a result of digitalization and technology." STRATACACHE's complementary marketing technology offering includes a full in-house suite of marketing technology hardware, software and services to deliver scalable, personalized customer experiences. Through STRATACACHE's in-house retail analytics platform, Walkbase, retailers are empowered to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction.

The collaborative partnership offers a unique combination of STRATACACHE's digital technology solutions and Hakuhodo DY Holdings's marketing technology capabilities. The groups will conceptualize, develop and test new consumer experience strategies and scalable transformative technology solutions, providing a competitive edge in rethinking retail experiences and revolutionizing experiential retail. Further, the two companies will research new methods to enhance path to purchase marketing and develop best-in-class solutions for retailers, manufacturers and media companies.

Manish Kumar, Managing Director & SVP-APAC of STRATACACHE, said, "This collaboration fits into our strategic regional growth plan, strengthens our continual efforts to better serve our customers and helps to capture the immense potential in Japan and the expansive APAC region."

Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE, added, "At STRATACACHE, we create strategic partnerships to bring digital display, sensor, mobile and emerging technology to market, at scale. STRATACACHE strongly believes in technology innovation and adding value to the in-store experience our customers are delivering to their shoppers by continually enhancing our solution offering. This partnership with Hakuhodo DY Group's robust marketing and solid business networks make our partnership a clear win-win."

"Through this partnership, STRATACACHE is unlocking marketing and media capabilities and the extensive customer base of one of the largest integrated marketing solutions companies in Japan. We've heavily invested in the Asia-Pacific region, which has shown steady growth financially as well as in the retail technology sector. We are proud to partner with Hakuhodo DY Group to bring STRATACACHE's digital activation, personalized retail experiences and the power of in-store analytics to their client base," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE.

Learn more about STRATACACHE at www.stratacache.com and more about Hakuhodo DY Holdings at https://www.hakuhodody-holdings.co.jp/english/.

About STRATACACHE
STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

