Nutraceutical supplements company Aesthetic Nutrition on Tuesday said it has raised an unspecified amount in a round led by DSG Consumer Partners. The maker of chewable dietary supplements 'Power Gummies' said the capital raised will be used for new product launches, team building and expansion of operations.

* JNPT said Norway's Consul General Ann Ollestad visited the country's largest container port on Tuesday to explore areas of cooperation. In her meeting with JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi, Ollestad discussed opportunities for cooperation between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Port of Oslo, an official statement said.

* Viacom18's over the top platform Voot on Tuesday said its monthly active users have touched 100 million. The company claimed it is the leader in the time spent per viewer perspective at 46 minutes, according to a statement.

