Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ozone Group introduces "Urbana 2020 Offer", a celebratory offer this New Year, a 'never before' offer where the buyer can get assured rental returns, by buying any unit of 2 or 3 BHK in Urbana Avenue, a premium project within the township. It is an exclusive opportunity to get a rental return on investment, where a customer can gain seven years of rental, which provides a double benefit for the customer by owning a home and a steady income at the same time. The construction of the project is 80 per cent complete, and the township has over 1500 happy residents that now call "Urbana" their home.

"We are delighted to launch Urbana 2020 Offer this New Year; this has been our anchor project in Bengaluru for over a decade now. Urbana is the best located and the most preferred township in North Bengaluru. With this most lucrative 2020 offer, it is far easier for prospects to now buy a dream home in Ozone Urbana, where they can get returns from the day they book an apartment", said Srinivasan Gopalan, Group CEO of Ozone Group, on the launch of this exclusive offer. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

