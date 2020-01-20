Left Menu
Airtel to offer G Suite to SMBs in India as part of integrated ICT portfolio

G Suite is a set of intelligent apps—Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more—designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India.        Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy.

Starting today, Airtel will offer G Suite to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India as part of its integrated ICT portfolio. G Suite is a set of intelligent apps—Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more—designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

This latest agreement will provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in India, which ranks amongst the fastest growing economies and has the second-highest number of internet users in the world. Airtel serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses."

Enabling the digital transformation of Indian businesses

India is currently witnessing a rapid adoption of digital services. Indian businesses are embracing digital tools and cloud-based solutions to enhance agility and efficiency, and serve the evolving requirements of their customers. As per a recent report by NASSCOM, by 2022 the Indian cloud market could cross USD7 billion* and Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) market could top the USD3.5 billion* mark.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said, "Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and we're thrilled to partner with Airtel to support this transition. The combination of G Suite's collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel's digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses."

