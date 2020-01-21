Growatt Shared the Latest PV Technologies With the Vietnam MOIT Delegation During Their Visit to China, Also Heard Insights From the Chinese Solar Industry

The Delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) led by Nguyen Phuong Mai, Vice Director General of MOIT's Renewable Energy Department visited Institute of Electrical Engineering (IEE) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The delegation discussed the prospect of renewable energy and focused on how to promote solar effectively in Vietnam. Growatt and LONGi, leading manufacturers of the Chinese solar industry joined the meeting and shared the latest PV technologies with the delegation.

Growatt is a global leading PV inverter manufacturer and world's TOP 10 PV inverter supplier according to IHS Markit. Sharing with the delegation at the meeting, Growatt Marketing Director Lisa Zhang pointed out that product quality and reliability is the key to the solar energy development in Vietnam.

"As one of the global leading PV inverter manufacturers, Growatt has very advanced fully automatic assembly line and has introduced rigorous QC and QA system to ensure product quality and reliability. Our PV solutions are trusted and by far Growatt inverters have been installed in over 100 countries around the world," said Zhang.

Secretary General of China Renewable Energy Society PV Committee Lyu Fang shared her latest research and analysis on distributed generation. She believed that global key solar markets could reach grid parity in next five years. Lyu predicted that an accumulated installation of 530GW of the DG sector can be achieved by that time.

Vietnam has great solar radiation and fantastic opportunity in solar energy development, especially in the Central and the South. Combined with competitive labor costs and good policy support from the government, the Vietnam solar market is attractive to a number of global leading brands from the solar industry.

The Vietnam delegation was deeply impressed by the analysis and advanced PV solutions shared by the representatives from Chinese solar industry. Solar energy is one of the key actions we should take to cope with global warming. Companies from the solar industry and governments should work together for a clean and sustainable future.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200119/2696385-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.