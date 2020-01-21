Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growatt Shared the Latest PV Technologies With the Vietnam MOIT Delegation During Their Visit to China, Also Heard Insights From the Chinese Solar Industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:22 IST
Growatt Shared the Latest PV Technologies With the Vietnam MOIT Delegation During Their Visit to China, Also Heard Insights From the Chinese Solar Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) led by Nguyen Phuong Mai, Vice Director General of MOIT's Renewable Energy Department visited Institute of Electrical Engineering (IEE) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The delegation discussed the prospect of renewable energy and focused on how to promote solar effectively in Vietnam. Growatt and LONGi, leading manufacturers of the Chinese solar industry joined the meeting and shared the latest PV technologies with the delegation.

Growatt is a global leading PV inverter manufacturer and world's TOP 10 PV inverter supplier according to IHS Markit. Sharing with the delegation at the meeting, Growatt Marketing Director Lisa Zhang pointed out that product quality and reliability is the key to the solar energy development in Vietnam.

"As one of the global leading PV inverter manufacturers, Growatt has very advanced fully automatic assembly line and has introduced rigorous QC and QA system to ensure product quality and reliability. Our PV solutions are trusted and by far Growatt inverters have been installed in over 100 countries around the world," said Zhang.

Secretary General of China Renewable Energy Society PV Committee Lyu Fang shared her latest research and analysis on distributed generation. She believed that global key solar markets could reach grid parity in next five years. Lyu predicted that an accumulated installation of 530GW of the DG sector can be achieved by that time.

Vietnam has great solar radiation and fantastic opportunity in solar energy development, especially in the Central and the South. Combined with competitive labor costs and good policy support from the government, the Vietnam solar market is attractive to a number of global leading brands from the solar industry.

The Vietnam delegation was deeply impressed by the analysis and advanced PV solutions shared by the representatives from Chinese solar industry. Solar energy is one of the key actions we should take to cope with global warming. Companies from the solar industry and governments should work together for a clean and sustainable future.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200119/2696385-1

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year. In the main draw on a wild card with a world ...

Mbappe dreams of 'Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble'

Bagnolet France, Jan 21 AFP Kylian Mbappe says he is dreaming of helping Paris Saint-Germain win a first Champions League trophy this year, as well as leading France to the title at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 21-year-old ...

Telcos move plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 lakh Cr statutory dues

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020