Sudan doesn't have foreign reserves to protect value of the pound

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday that his country does not have foreign currency to protect the value of the pound and that there is a "structural deficiency"

The dollar was selling for 95 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions on Tuesday, Hamdok said, compared to 100 pounds on Monday. Hamdok also said his government is working on a new central bank law, adding that the central bank should be under the authority of the cabinet, not the sovereign council.

