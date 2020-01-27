Left Menu
Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Received Special Recognition by Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh for His Contribution in the Development of UP

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-01-2020 17:42 IST
  Created: 27-01-2020 17:42 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

One more proud moment for India’s leading water Purifier Company, KENT RO Systems Ltd! Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, KENT RO Systems Ltd. has Received special recognition by Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh for his tremendous contributions in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The recognition award was presented to Dr. Mahesh Gupta by Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh at the UP Diwas Inauguration ceremony held in Lucknow. The Occasion had been also graced Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and various other dignitaries.

While receiving the recognition, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, said, "I feel greatly honoured with this gesture and receiving recognition from the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. It is a great feeling and proud privilege for me for being recognized by the government of Uttar Pradesh and get honored in the presence of a dynamic leader of the state, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. It is an amalgamation of our persistent quality, eternal passion for offering purity. It’s a great pleasure to be acknowledged for what we are doing. We hope to take the growth baton forward and continue to set higher standards in the development of Uttar Pradesh."

Dr. Gupta is a first-generation entrepreneur who entered into the healthcare segment and launched the first domestic RO water purifier. In recognition of his contribution to the water purification industry, he is also known as the PURE WATER MAN of India.

Kent RO systems, in the past as well, has won several awards and accolades such as the Best Domestic Purifiers Award by UNESCO 2013, Indian Power Brands 2013, India’s Most Trusted Water Purifier Brand 2013, Distinguished IIT alumnus awards 2011, Water Digest International in 2006-2007 and 2007-2008, The Golden Peacock Award for the best Eco-Innovation in 2007 and Gold Seal Award.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Dr. Mahesh Gupta receiving award from Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

