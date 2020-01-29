New Holland SKY WATCH™ technology to revolutionize tractor ownership in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Holland Agriculture, a pioneer in mechanized agricultural solutions, has set a new benchmark in India by incorporating the advanced telematics solution SKY WATCH™ in its tractors. This system enables farmers to track and trace their machine anywhere, anytime, and allows the tractor's owner to monitor exchange and analyze critical information about the location and performance of their machine.

The SKY WATCH system also enables farmers to receive live updates, via a Teleconnect application and SMS service, on fuel and battery levels and geo-fencing, ensuring that the tractor is operating efficiently and within an authorized area. The system also actively sends an alert to the owner if there is an attempt to steal the vehicle or its fuel. "New Holland SKY WATCH is an advanced telematics solution developed and tested in India to offer seamless connected tractor experience to its owners. The SKY WATCH technology facilitates farmers providing them with prompt and accurate updates about their tractors. Farmers can monitor their machines health and other key parameters while sitting comfortably from home," said Vishal Pandey, Head Product Marketing for New Holland in India.

Many useful features to improve efficiency and peace of mind Through the SKY WATCH live location tracking feature, the tractor's owner can track movements of the machine in real-time and trace its exact location at any time. This means the owner doesn't have to worry when the tractor is operating out of sight.

For retrospective viewing of the tractor's movements, the route movement record maintains a historical track of the tractor's location on the road and in the field. This information reviewable on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis - is especially useful to new operators or rental customers. The route navigation feature is helpful when a particular route must be taken, and for precisely meeting field service requirements. And the nearest dealer location makes it easy to identify, contact, or navigate to the nearest authorized New Holland dealer for expert service and support.

SKY WATCH also gives tractor owners peace of mind by having numerous anti-theft features. The geofencing, fuel theft alert, battery disconnection alert, machine moving alert and device tamper ensure the tractor's owner receives timely alerts whenever the machine enters or exits a geofenced zone or makes unauthorized movements; when there is a sudden drop in fuel level; whenever there is an attempt to disconnect or remove the tractor's battery; and if someone tries to tamper with the telematics device. In such circumstances, the owner can lock the tractor remotely with a click through the SOS button, which also connects them directly with New Holland on a toll-free number for advice. Farmers can also monitor their machine's performance and measure improvements in performance through SKY WATCH.

The area computation report analyzes critical performance parameters liter/hour, acre/hour, and liter/acre - to monetize the machine for rental business; the machine utilization report is useful for reviewing working and idle conditions, to check the usage pattern of the machine and take any necessary corrective action to ensure optimum productivity. SKY WATCH also monitors the tractor's mechanical wellbeing. The live dashboard provides the tractor's owner with timely updates on ignition status (on or off) and engine status (working or idling), idling hours, machine speed, engine speed (rpm), engine oil pressure, coolant temperature, air filter, brake oil level, battery charging and voltage, and fuel level.

New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or groundscare professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland's commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.