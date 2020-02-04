IIM Calcutta to Offer Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Management (PGCHM) in Association With The Second Wind (TSW), an Initiative by Times Professional Learning

This optimistic overview of the Indian healthcare industry is indicative of its workforce requirement. Apart from doctors, nurses and the paramedical personnel, the industry is also in need of other skilled workforce such as; qualified healthcare management professionals. IIM Calcutta, one of the premier Indian business schools, in association with The Second Wind (TSW), an initiative by Times Professional Learning (from The Times Group), offers Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Management (PGCHM), a one-year full time residential programme. Its objective is to provide customised management education to healthcare professionals and train them in managerial leadership.

PGCHM's unique programme delivery is a blend of academic modules and Industry Immersion Programmes (IIPs). It includes a mix of case studies, lectures, assignments, expert presentations and participant presentations. Upon course completion, participants receive IIM Calcutta certification with alumni status.

One of the main highlights of the programme is its comprehensive and highly relevant course content. It covers a wide range of topics which include industry overview, healthcare economics, contemporary healthcare conversations, health law, etc., which help the participants to have a thorough knowledge of various aspects of healthcare management. Furthermore, the IIPs help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-life experiences. The Capstone Project gives the participants an opportunity to do individual and group projects under the guidance of a faculty from IIM Calcutta.

The programme is therefore highly suitable for healthcare professionals in general, hospital administrators, doctors, professionals from medical and allied sectors such as; pharmaceuticals and medical insurance as well as healthcare entrepreneurs. Medical practitioners and administrators with a recognized MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent, and students with biotechnology and biomedical background are eligible for this programme. Students from other disciplines with experience in healthcare sector are also eligible. A minimum of 50% in graduation/post-graduation and a minimum work experience of two years in healthcare sector are the other requirements.

The programme distinguishes itself from other similar programmes in India as it is highly experiential and interactive. It gives the participants an opportunity for active participation in the academically rich and vibrant community life at IIM Calcutta. Dr. Purnima Arora form Batch II of the programme said, "This course is one of its kind. This program not only equipped me with knowledge and skills required to excel but also broadened my horizons, for prospects of employment in healthcare industry." Several other participants from past batches have similar thoughts.

The process for admission into PGCHM's next batch has already begun and the programme is scheduled to commence in March 2020. For detailed information about the programme, visit https://timestsw.com/course/post-graduate-certificate-in-healthcare-management/

About TSW

The Second Wind (TSW) is an initiative by Times Professional Learning for working professionals who are keen to hone their skills to add value to their work for a more rewarding career. TSW's passion for excellence and a brief that "Executive Education Empowers" works hand in hand with the organisation's aim to impart knowledge to business professionals nationwide.

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Spread across 135 acres, it was one of the first Indian Institute of Management to be established in 1961. Worldwide, the Financial Times has ranked IIM Calcutta #23 in its Masters in Management Ranking 2018 and #49 in its Global MBA Ranking 2019. In India, IIM Calcutta was ranked #3 among management schools by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2018 and #34 overall. It was also ranked #2 by Business Today's 'India's best B-schools 2017' and by Outlook India's 'Top 100 Management Schools' of 2017 IIM Calcutta is the first and only triple accredited management school from India (and one amongst 86 such business schools globally) to have accreditation from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It is also the only Indian business school that is a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS).

