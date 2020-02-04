Left Menu
Telefónica Deutschland secures EUR 450m loan from EIB

In December Telefónica Deutschland announced that it planned to considerably step up its investment in mobile networks in 2020 and 2021.

  04-02-2020
  04-02-2020
The company intends to use the proceeds to roll out an energy-efficient 5G network and to consolidate its LTE network. Image Credit: Flickr/ Christoph Scholz

Telefónica Deutschland has secured a EUR 450m loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The company intends to use the proceeds to roll out an energy-efficient 5G network and to consolidate its LTE network.

In December Telefónica Deutschland announced that it planned to considerably step up its investment in mobile networks in 2020 and 2021. It will substantially increase its network capacity in cities where it intends to remain as a market leader. In other cities so-called "white spots" are set to be eliminated in order to gain new customers.

"This loan will make it possible to roll out a fast, energy-efficient 5G network, which will enable us to meet the soaring demand for mobile data from our customers", said Telefónica Deutschland's CFO Markus Rolle. "We are particularly pleased with our renewed partnership with the EIB, which like the EU climate bank is playing an important role in the future of our planet."

The EIB only supports financing projects that meet high environmental and social standards. 5G technology enables large volumes of data to be transmitted using less energy per data unit. The EIB's 2016 financing for consolidating Telefónica Deutschland's mobile network was linked to an ambitious energy savings target.

"5G, the next-generation mobile standard, is fast approaching", said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President, in charge of innovation and operations in Germany: "It will produce higher speeds and improve mass connectivity, and both citizens and the economy will also benefit from superfast, reliable networks. It will enormously improve existing wireless applications and open up completely new areas of business. That is the basis for innovation and growth in Europe, an objective that along with climate action is one of the EU bank's top priorities."

The EIB loan signed with Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG has a term of eight years and continues to improve Telefónica Deutschland's funding structure. In December, Telefónica Deutschland finalized a syndicated loan worth EUR 750m with an interest margin linked to an external sustainability rating.

