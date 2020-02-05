Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020

MUMBAI, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2002, Gold's Gym India set up its first gym in Mumbai. Within a few years, the number of branches of the gym grew and today, Gold's Gym India has 147 centers pan-India. It is acknowledged for its unrivaled success in providing the finest equipment and fitness knowledge, while creating general awareness about fitness in the country.

In efforts to give back to the community, Gold's Gym India has associated with the Maharashtra Police International Marathon (MPIM), an unprecedented initiative by a police department in India, that aims to embody 'unity, safety & security' to develop trust and unity between police and society.

The Maharashtra Police has associated with India Cares Foundation as Philanthropy Partner. In a bid to involve more people, they have initiated Tread4Change, which will go on through Race Day, on 9th February.

Tread4Change encourages individuals to cover distances on treadmills and these kilometers will be generating funds, through companies and individuals contributing towards projects of NGOs working with the Maharashtra Police in the areas of legal aid, human rights, trafficking, rehabilitation, victim support, prisoners' families support and vocational training.

Gold's Gym, as a leading promoter of fitness found this initiative resonating with their vision of a fit India, and has associated with Tread4Change, whereby anyone can visit any Gold's Gym outlet in Maharashtra and cover distances to support this cause.

This activity is taking place in 35 Gold's Gym locations all over Maharashtra, with 2 designated treadmills in every gym exclusively focused to this cause. The Gym opens at 6 am and shuts at 10 pm. The kilometers walked by each individual will be noted, with each kilometer a donation of a minimum of Rs 100 will be made to India Cares Foundation.

Along with this, at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon an expo has been organized on the 6th, 7th, and 8th February 2020, at Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, where Gold's Gym will be providing 5 treadmills to create awareness about Tread4Change, to motivate more and more people to join the movement.

Every citizen is invited to walk in Gold's Gym across Maharashtra and donate their kilometres for a cause.

Commenting on this partnership, Ms. Shraddha Sheth, Vice President Sales, Operations and Marketing, Gold's Gym said, "A salute to Maharashtra Police, special mention of Inspector General Mr. Krishna Prakash who is working closely with Gold's Gym to make district police and common man fit in Maharashtra. Marathons have changed mind-set of Indian customers, more and more Indians are adapting running as their lifestyle. We are conscious of our payback to the country and contribution to our Prime Minister's mission of Fit India moment. We encourage every state police to start the marathon and Gold's Gym as a brand commits to support the cause."

"PPP has a new definition at Maharashtra Police International Marathon - Public, Police, Partnership through Tread4Change, a movement that's a great leveler encouraging people from all walks of life to be a part of MPIM by covering distances on treadmills for a cause. Thank you Gold's Gym for the support. The MPIM is movement that is going to start from the gateway of India and would see participants from all walks of life - this annual event would ensure that the bond between the department and public grows stronger year on year," said Shri Krishna Prakash, IPS, IG (Admin), Maharashtra State.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the authority in fitness since 1965 dating back to the original Gold's Gym in Venice, California. It was the place for serious fitness. Gold's Gym has become the largest co-ed gym chain in the world with over 700+ clubs in 28 countries. Gold's Gym India celebrated its 17th Anniversary in 2019. In these glorious 17 years Gold's Gym has cut out for itself 150 clubs in India across 95+ cities and a few more ready to start in the near future.

Gold's Gym has expanded its fitness profile to offer all of the latest equipment and services, including group exercise, personal training, cardiovascular equipment, spinning and yoga, while maintaining its core weight lifting tradition. Gold's Gym has become the preferred gym of celebrities, athletes, bodybuilders, the military and fitness enthusiasts all over the world. Most importantly, Gold's Gym continues to change lives by helping people achieve their individual potential.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086469/Golds_Gym_MPIM_Tread4Change.jpg

